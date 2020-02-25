Check out the new Specialized Recon clipless shoe range

Double BOAs and the knobbliest heel tread we've ever seen!

Three models to choose, there’s a Specialized Recon for a few different types of clipless rider: XC racers, gravel grovellers and coffee stop champions.

Specialized UK: “In addition to the Body Geometry comfort all our shoes are famous for, these new two-bolt Recons have STRIDE Toe-Flex technology that makes them as nimble off bike as they are quick in the saddle.”

Specialized Recon 3.0, £210 SRP

The Recon 3.0 is all about putting the legendary performance of our S-Works Recon—power transfer, comfort, light weight, style—in a package perfect for the XC and gravel rider. Starting with Body Geometry, Recon 3.0 delivers comfort and efficiency, with features that stand-out off the beaten path.

• Body Geometry sole and footbed are built with purpose and backed by science to boost power, increase efficiency, and reduce the chance of injury by optimizing hip, knee, and foot alignment.

• Carbon STRIDE toe-flex technology allows for natural toe movement off-bike but remains stiff for pedaling: Stiffness Index 10.0)

• Fully-welded upper reduces seams for superior step-in comfort.

• Independent BOA® L6-Snap dials for on-the-fly micro-adjustment.

• SlipNotTM rubber tread for confident traction on all terrain with removable toe studs.

• Two-bolt cleat pattern fits all major MTB pedals.

• Approximate weight: 355g (1/2 pair, Size 42)

Recon 2.0, £159 SRP

Just because winning an XC World Cup isn’t on your to-do list, doesn’t mean you don’t value performance and comfort. Recon 2.0 is your shoe. Inspired by S-Works Recon, with Body Geometry comfort and efficiency, Recon 2.0 puts all that performance within easy reach.

• Body Geometry sole and footbed are built with purpose and backed by science to boost power, increase efficiency, and reduce the chance of injury by optimizing hip, knee, and foot alignment.

• Injection STRIDE toe-flex technology allows for natural toe movement off-bike but remains stiff for pedaling: Stiffness index 6.0

• Welded upper reduces seams for superior step-in comfort.

• BOA® L6-Snap dials for on-the-fly micro-adjustment.

• SlipNotTM rubber tread for confident traction on all terrain.

• Two-bolt cleat pattern fits all major MTB pedals.

• Approximate weight: 357g (1/2 pair, Size 42)

Recon 1.0, £90 SRP

With the Recon 1.0 our goal was simple—put S-Works Recon-inspired performance in a very accessible package. Easier said than done, but we’ve created a shoe with Body Geometry comfort and efficiency in a durable, dirt-focused shoe. So yeah, mission accomplished.

• Body Geometry sole and footbed are built with purpose and backed by science to boost power, increase efficiency, and reduce the chance of injury by optimizing hip, knee, and foot alignment.

• Injection STRIDE toe-flex technology allows for natural toe movement off-bike but remains stiff for pedaling (stiffness index 6.0)

• SlipNotTM rubber tread for confident traction on all terrain.

• Two-bolt cleat pattern fits all major MTB pedals.

• Approximate weight: 331g (1/2 pair, Size 42)