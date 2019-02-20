New Sound of Speed edit features a storming Conor MacFarlane

More amped up audio audaciousness from Red Bull's Sound of Speed series

Watch Conor MacFarlane riding big New Zealand gaps in the latest Sound of Speed edit from Red Bull.

Video description

Red Bull: “Finally we have proof that Kiwis can fly as the New Zealand MTB star rips around his favourite track in Central Otago for the lens of filmmaker Tim Pierce – check out the amazing results.

“The star of our latest Sound of Speed edit is none other than Kiwi freerider, Conor MacFarlane. He’s a rider with Red Bull Rampage pedigree and when it came to putting in some time crafting some big mountain lines for this edit, there are few who could have come up with what he produced.

“Shot on location in Central Otago in New Zealand, MacFarlane worked with filmmaker Tim Pierce to produce his interpretation of Sound of Speed.”