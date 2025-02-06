‘The Smith Squad XL is the equivalent of a 65in 4K TV for your face’ – Grab the best mountain bike goggles on the market with 25% off at AlpineTrek

They are our all-time favourite best in guide MTB goggles, boasting pin-sharp optical clarity and unhindered panoramic vision, available now for under £100.

The best mountain bike goggles are designed to deliver the ultimate eye protection for trail, enduro, bike park and downhill riding – with lightweight performance, great ventilation and a comfortable fit being some of the key features to look out for. They should work seamlessly with the best mountain bike helmets and produce a fog-free view of what’s ahead of you in all lighting conditions.

The Smith Squad XL goggles top our guide as the best MTB goggles, but they usually don’t come cheap. However, I’ve found a great deal at AlpineTrek with a 30% discount on either the ChromaPOP Green Mirror or the equally appealing ChromaPOP Sun Red Mirror models. This MTB deal saves £33.24 of the usual RRP, taking them under £100 – which is one of the lowest prices I’ve seen on this model. I’ve been checking this deal regularly and they appear to be selling fast – so I’d recommend grabbing a pair quickly before they’re gone.