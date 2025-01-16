Evans Cycles has massive discounts on Five Ten MTB shoes and clothing – with up to 70% off we’d suggest stocking up quickly before they’re gone

Evans are almost giving away some of the best Five Ten kit, including our all time favourite MTB shoes, with the Freerider Pro available for just £39.
Evans Cycles also has a selection of men’s and women’s clothing with equally epic reductions, from riding trousers to waterproof jackets and casual wear. The Women’s Five Ten Windbreaker Jacket is only £18 which is £72 off the RRP. Even better having had a scout around, Evans seems to have all the sizes, although they have certain items marked as selling fast, so we’d suggest stocking up before it’s too late.
Below, I’ve added some of the highlights that caught my eye. Now, how do I hide all these Evans Cycles deliveries?
Five Ten Freerider Pro | Save 70% at Evans
Were £129.99, now £39
You’ll be hard pushed to find a better flat pedal MTB shoe than the Freerider Pro. It’s the stickiest sole in mountain biking, and it’s got the best damping too. Trusted by the likes of Atherton Racing it’s the best flat pedal shoe money can buy… and at this price, it’s a no brainer purchase.
Read our full review of the Five Ten Freerider Pro here.
Five Ten Sleuth DLX | Save £70 at Evans
Were £110, now £70
The Five Ten Sleuth DLX are my go-to Five Ten MTB shoes for riding and off-bike wear too. They don’t carry the same levels of protection or grip as their Freerider Pro sibling but that adds to their appeal as a more casual offering. At this price they are an absolute steal. The Sleuth DLX are available in Black/Red or Green/Black colour choices.
Five Ten Trailcross | Save £98 at Evans
Were £140, now £42
If you prefer to use clip-in MTB pedal then the Trailcross is one of the best clip-in shoes you can pair them up with. They balance the efficiency of a stiffer clip-in sole and feature the Five Ten Stealth Marathon rubber outsole for those hike-a-bike moments. The reinforced toe box and moulded toe cap add all-around mountain biking durability.
Five Ten Trailx MTB Trousers | Save 50% at Evans
Were £90, now £45
The best mountain bike trousers need to deliver comfort and complete freedom of movement for an unhindered riding experience. With a four-way stretch construction, articulated knees and adjustable elastic the Five Ten Trailx tick all the boxes and are perfectly designed for trail, enduro, or all-mountain riding. The Trailx also come in a Women’s fit with the same discount.
Five Ten Women’s Mountain Rain Jacket | Save £63 at Evans
Was £100, now £37
This Women’s rain jacket is your ticket to ride in the filthiest of conditions. It’s waterproof breathable and lightweight featuring sealed seams for full storm coverage. Plenty MTB-specific details like elbow pad compatible sleeves, a helmet compatible hood and a drop tail for extra backside coverage.