Evans Cycles has massive discounts on Five Ten MTB shoes and clothing – with up to 70% off we’d suggest stocking up quickly before they’re gone

Evans are almost giving away some of the best Five Ten kit, including our all time favourite MTB shoes, with the Freerider Pro available for just £39.

We are huge fans of Five Ten here at MBR HQ and right now Evans Cycles is having a huge sale on the Five Ten range with some insane discounts. You can grab the Five Ten Freerider Pro Canvas for just £39 – yes, that’s £39, or one of my favourites, the Five Ten Ten Sleuth DLX, for an even lower £33.

Evans Cycles also has a selection of men’s and women’s clothing with equally epic reductions, from riding trousers to waterproof jackets and casual wear. The Women’s Five Ten Windbreaker Jacket is only £18 which is £72 off the RRP. Even better having had a scout around, Evans seems to have all the sizes, although they have certain items marked as selling fast, so we’d suggest stocking up before it’s too late.

Below, I’ve added some of the highlights that caught my eye. Now, how do I hide all these Evans Cycles deliveries?