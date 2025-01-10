I spent a year testing Merida’s One-Forty and it’s one of my favourite trail MTBs – you can now get a third off the usual price in this deal

If you're in the market for a new trail bike, Merida's One-Forty is a great option that should be on your radar. There are currently a number of great deals in play where you can get serious savings on various models.

Merida’s One-Forty is an excellent mid-travel trail bike that’s seriously capable, has a sorted suspension system, and gives a really user-friendly, planted ride. I used the One-Forty 6000 as my daily driver for 12 months in a long-term test for BikePerfect and really didn’t want to give it back when the time came.

The full-carbon One-Forty 6000 is decent value at full price, but it’s currently fantastic value for money at Cyclestore with a discount of 29%. That takes the price from £4,500 to £3,175 – a saving of £1,325.

There are other build options available on the alloy-framed version with hefty price cuts at Cyclestore too. The One-Forty 400 was £2,250 and is now £1,699, while the One-Forty 500 has been cut from £2,600 to £1,989.

Save £1,325 on the Merida One-Forty 6000, was £4,500 , now £3,175

Save some serious money on this seriously capable trail bike. The full carbon frame has 143mm travel controlled by a RockShox Deluxe Select+ shock paired with a 150mm Marzocchi Bomber Z1 fork. The 6000 gets a properly sorted component selection and is available in all sizes with two color choices. View Deal at Cyclestore

While there are still plenty of cut-price offers around on worthy mountain bikes, this deal on the Merida One-Forty 6000 is one of the best. Cyclestore also has reductions on the One-Forty’s longer travel sibling, the One-Sixty, which is another brilliant bike that uses the same frame as the One-Forty, but the price cuts aren’t quite as significant.

Don’t just take my word on the One-Forty though. In his Merida One-Forty 10k review, Mick Kirkman says the bike is a: “Consummate all-rounder that’s a fantastic climber. Smooth, efficient and fast across the ground and very stable at speed.”

Guy Kesteven has also reviewed the Merida One-Forty 6000, saying: “Despite looking rad on paper, the Merida actually feels super balanced on the trails. Ride position and extra long/extra low shape are great for confidence and you’ve got big brakes and a smooth fork to back that up. The rear suspension is also super absorbent for comfort and high traction control while still feeling efficient under power.”

Merida One-Forty 6000 specification