Revamped 45km Skyline trail open again in Afan Forest

Natural Resources Wales has officially re-opened a new and improved long-distance mountain bike trail at Afan Forest Park in South Wales

The Red grade Skyline trail starts from Glyncorrwg Mountain Bike Centre and aims to provide one of the best mountain bike long distance routes; a 45km loop ride with views over the landscape of the Afan Valley and the aforementioned Pen Y Cymoedd Wind Farm.

The reinstated and newly designed trail bypasses the major timber haul roads within the wind farm, and in response to feedback from tourism stakeholders and mountain biking visitors.

The project has been delivered through funding from the Welsh Government National Forest for Wales Programme, and income derived from the sale of timber locally.

Huwel Manley, Operations Manager at Natural Resources Wales: “The reinstatement of the Skyline trail is a hugely positive step for Afan Forest Park. It adds another recreational attraction to an already popular park that encourages people to get outside, get active and enjoy nature.

“This trail will attract mountain biking enthusiasts from near and far, providing a much-welcomed boost to the local economy and tourism. For those that recall the original trail prior to the wind farm development, three new technical sections have been added, ‘Bow’, ‘Arrow’ and ‘Archer’. In addition to the funding spent on this trail, NRW has also invested a further £180,000 on trail maintenance and improvements in the Afan Valley in the last 12 months.”