If your kid is a keen rider on technical descents, this new Scott junior enduro bike is exactly what they need.

Access to a great enduro bike, should never be limited by rider size. For those daring mountain bikers still in their pre-teen growth phase, Scott has now delivered a new junior enduro platform.

The Swiss brand has launched its Future Pro Ransom, which is a miniaturized version of its 29er enduro bike. Skilled and daring youth riders need an enduro bike which is appropriate to their size in terms of geometry, but also shock and fork specification.

With its new Future Pro Ransom 400 and 600, Scott delivers an aluminium dual-suspension bike that is expertly tailored to the needs of a junior enduro star in the making. Both bikes feature a 140mm fork and 130mm rear shock, with the difference being wheel size – Scott’s Future Pro Ransom 400 rolling 24” wheels, whilst the 600 upsized to 26”.

Very much like an adult Ransom – just smaller

X-Fusion provides a Slant RC 140mm fork and R 130mm shock for both bikes, with linearity that has been tuned with much lighter rider weights in mind.

On the smaller wheeled Future Pro Ransom 400 there are Shimano Deore brakes, actuating a 180mm front rotor, with a 160mm at the rear. The 600 upgrades its brakes to MT-500s, whilst Shimano also supplies the 1×11 drivetrain for both Future Pro Ransoms, geared around an 11-51t cassette.

Scott’s Syncros Duncan 80mm dropper seatpost allows for a lower centre of gravity when descending and cornering grip is secured by large volumed Kenda Hellkat 2.4” width tyres. The only difference between the 400 and 600, are their wheel sizes and handlebar width, with the 24” bike using a 600mm handlebar, whilst the Future Pro Ransom 600 leverages steering inputs via a 640mm handlebar.

Geometry numbers are right on trend with regards to head angle, but a lot shorter than you would encounter on a conventional enduro bike, relating to reach. The Future Pro Ransom 400 has a 65.7° head angle and 366.8mm of reach, whilst the 600 is slighter shorter across the top, at 360mm, but slacker, with a 65° head angle.

Equipped with the appropriate geometry adjusting flip-chips, the Future Pro Ransom 600 can accept either wheel size, allowing more years of riding utility, for a growing rider.

Unlike many other youth bikes, these new Scott Future Pro Ransom enduro frames, use a 148x12mm rear axle standard, which should make finding hubs for a slicker aftermarket wheelset build, that much easier.