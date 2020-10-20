Magic number for 2021 Scott Ransoms is 38

Scott has made its impressively efficient Ransom enduro bike even better by adding the latest 38mm stanchion single crown forks from Fox and Rockshox.

38 fork upgrades for Scott’s 2021 Ransom: Swiss brand has added the latest and greatest single crown forks to its Ransom enduro bike range.

Read more: Best enduro mountain bikes in 2020 – 150 to 170mm travel full suspension bikes

Fortunately, that number does not refer to a Nino Schurter calibre chainring fitment, but rather the chassis structure of all forks on the slightly updated Ransom product portfolio.

Scott has integrated the latest long-travel fork released from Fox and Rockshox, improving the ability of its Ransom line of enduro bikes in steep and technical terrain.

A truly efficient 170mm 29er

The Swiss brand’s long-travel 29er is known for its innovative Scott TwinLoc feature, which is unusual amongst enduro bikes.

For those riders who wish to lose the least amount of energy on a long liaison climb, the TwinLoc system creates a very rigid pedaling platform, supposedly saving you from needlessly sacrificing watts. It does this by countering the suspension bop which is unavoidable with long-travel bikes, by compression locking both the fork and shock.

Fox and Rockshox have responded to market demand in the enduro bike market, by both releasing long-travel single crown forks within months of each other, earlier this year. Both the Fox 38 and Rockshox Zeb are now fitted to the front of the 2021 Scott Ransom range.

Subs plug >> Try 5 issues of MBR magazine for just £5 in our Autumn Subscription Trial. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

Burlier forks for everyone

Of the four available derivatives, three are equipped with Fox 38 forks and the entry-level Ransom 930 uses a Rockshox ZEB R up front.

The lead build option is a 900 Tuned AXS derivative. It features a Fox 38 Float Factory fork, with the Fit4 damper and lowers that slide up Kashima coated 38mm diameter uppers. Scott adds the TwinLoc remote trigger compression circuit system, capable of effectively locking out both the 170mm fork and rear shock.

Read more: SRAM X01 AXS Upgrade Kit review

Although this premium Ransom model features SRAM AXS electronic 1×12 drivetrain, it does not use the corresponding wireless RockShox Reverb AXS dropper seatpost. Proving size specific seat drop, is a Fox Transfer Factory seatpost, offering 125mm of stroke in a size small, 150mm for the medium Ransom and 175mm for the large and extra-large frames.

Scott’s component brand Syncros, provides the Ransom 900 with its unique 800mm integrated Syncros Hixon carbon handlebar, which has ergonomic values set by 20mm of rise and 8° of back sweep. It is worth remembering that this cockpit geometry is fixed and cannot be adjusted by conventional bar rotation.

If you prefer having the option to loosen stem bolts and rotate your handlebar a touch to achieve that ideal comfort position, Scott’s other three Ransoms (910, 920 and 930), all have a more conventional two-piece alloy cockpit.

With a 64.5° head angle, using the bike’s ‘low’ geometry setting, and TwinLoc suspension platform adaptability, the Ransom is a very real example of that oft used but vague concept: the quiver killer.