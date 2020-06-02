Focus on the Scott Genius E-Ride 900 Tuned

The 2020 Scott Genius e-Ride 900 Tuned is so packed with technology that it’s hard to know where to start!

The 2020 Scott Genius e-Ride 900 Tuned is so packed with technology that it’s hard to know where to start!

>>> All you need to know about electric mountain bikes

Need to know

High-tech carbon frame

TwinLoc remote lockout offers three distinct ride modes

Optional 500Wh external battery can boost capacity to a monster 1,125Wh

Flip-chip lets you choose between 29in, 27.5in or mullet wheel configuration

Five-bike range starts at £3,899

But of all its features, the one that probably stands out the most is the opportunity to run a humungous 1,125Wh battery, and potentially ride further than any e-bike has gone before.

As standard, the bike comes with the 1,125Wh Bosch PowerTube battery stashed inside the down tube. This is more than enough for an epic ride on its own – we’ve covered 1,500m of climbing in the past with juice remaining – but affix the Range Booster mount to the top of the down tube and an additional Bosch 500Wh battery can be piggybacked onto the bike. It gives the Genius e-Ride unparalleled range, enough for perhaps 2,500m of climbing, depending on rider weight and conditions. You’ll probably run out of energy before the battery does.

The down tube itself – home to the PowerTube battery – uses a carbon shell construction with a cavity above the battery to house all the cabling. It’s essentially a wraparound tube with the battery slung underneath, hidden by a cover, and gives the Genius e-Ride frame a seamless look alongside an exceptional strength-to-weight ratio.

No mean feat considering the engineers had to package all the cables for the rear brake and derailleur, the Bosch Performance Line CX motor, and Scott’s exclusive TwinLoc remote suspension control. Giving you ultimate control over the dynamic geometry and suspension efficiency, TwinLoc lets you choose between three distinct ride modes for the chassis – Descend, Traction and Lockout. In Descend mode you have the full 150mm of travel front and rear, with reduced compression damping for maximum bump-swallowing performance. Push the underbar remote lever with your thumb and Traction mode is activated. This reduces the rear travel to 100mm and firms up the compression damping front and rear, so you have a more stable pedalling platform with less bobbing, and a higher ride height for more ground clearance. A second push of the lever locks out the suspension for tarmac climbs.

The tuning opportunities don’t stop there. A reversible chip in the suspension rocker link lets you adjust the static geometry of the bike, primarily influencing the bottom bracket height and the head angle. But that’s not all; it means you can experiment with wheel sizes. Run 29in wheels with the geometry in the low position, or flip the chip and exchange them for 27.5in wheels. You could even mix the two in a ‘mullet’ configuration with a 29in front and 27.5in rear with the chip in the high position.

We’re running out of space already and we haven’t even mentioned the one-piece carbon Syncros integrated bar and stem, the rubberised Impact Damper motor guard with cooling vents, the Syncros Fork Stop steering limiter and sleek front mudguard. All that tech, combined with the excellent new Bosch Performance Line CX motor, and the range potential to head off into the wilderness, makes the Genius e-Ride a formidable choice.

Scott Genius E-Ride 900 Tuned £6799