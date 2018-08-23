Rocky Mountain reveal the $1,999 Thunderbolt Alloy 10

Will this mean a sub-£2k price point in the UK?

The 2019 Rocky Mountain Thunderbolt Alloy range starts at $1,999. Certainly one to shortlist if you’re after a 130mm travel 27.5 bike.

>>> The best mountain bikes under £2,000

Rocky Mountain Thunderbolt Alloy 50: $3,999 CAD / $3,499 USD

Rocky Mountain Thunderbolt Alloy 30: $3,249 CAD / $2,649 USD

Rocky Mountain Thunderbolt Alloy 10: $2,449 CAD / $1,999 USD

We don’t yet have confirmed UK prices BUT previous Rocky Mountain bikes with the ‘Alloy 30’ suffix have retailed for £2,699. So we’re fairly sure the Alloy 10 Thunderbolt Alloy is going to be very close to the £2,000 mark.

Rocky Mountain Thunderbolt Alloy geometry

More info when we get it. In the meantime. Here’s the press bumf and piccies (of the top end Alloy 50)….

Rocky Mountain Thunderbolt Alloy press release info

We are very excited to let you know that the new Rocky Mountain Thunderbolt Alloy 50, 30, and 10 is launching!

With the Thunderbolt, we’ve designed an all-new alloy frame that pushes the rear travel to 130mm, increases stiffness, lowers the rate curve slightly, and gives the frame a host of next-generation features—but keeps its playful geometry and wide range of RIDE-9™ adjustments. The Thunderbolt is at home on technical climbs, powers through the rough stuff, and is great for popping off every trail feature in sight.

IMPROVEMENTS OVER PREVIOUS MODEL

All-new alloy frame

Wide range 1x drivetrain

Improved suspension performance

We’ve flattened out the rate curve to directly increase the amount of usable travel, while maintaining mid-stroke support and making small-bump performance even more sensitive. Higher anti-squat values dramatically improve pedalling efficiency.

Next generation features

Comprehensive evolutionary updates across the platform include features like tooled axles, singlesided bearing pivots, integrated “Spirit Guide” chainguide, and metric shock compatibility.

Updated RIDE-9™

Our RIDE-9™ technology provides a wide range of geometry and suspension adjustability; it has been moved into the link for lighter, narrower packaging.

Progressive geometry

To add control and descending capability, we’ve increased reach, slackened the headtube angle, and lowered the bottom bracket. We’ve slightly lengthened the chainstays to improve climbing traction and used a moderately steep seat tube for further climbing performance.

Technical Details

27.5 Wide Trail and 26+ compatible

Max tire clearance is 27.5 x 2.5 and 26 x 2.8 (3.0 with low profile knobs)

Size Specific Tune ensures that riders of all sizes get the appropriate rear shock tune. Our design team creates custom shock tunes base on field testing feedback, and adjust the tune of each shock for specific frame sizes

Bearings at all pivots, including at the lower shock mount (still compatible with aftermarket shocks)

Blind pivots maximize rider heel clearance at the chainstay

Lighter, tooled rear axle, with an updated axle nut for a more intuitive assembly

Seat tube lengths have been adjusted to accommodate longer dropper posts at maximum insertion.

Improved cable management including large head tube and down tube access ports, full-length shift housing, and internally routed shift housing and brake lines the front triangle housing

Chainstay and downtube protectors.

Integrated “Spirit Guide” chainguide, with 2-bolt ISCG05

1x optimized design with wider main pivot

Lower standover height

Modern parts compatibility (boost spacing, metric shock lengths, post-mount 180mm brakes, etc.)

All sizes fit a water bottle in the front triangle with any reservoir shock currently on the market

Sizes: XS-XL

Thunderbolt Alloy 50

MODEL HIGHLIGHTS

The Thunderbolt strikes that perfect balance between quickness and surefootedness

All new FORM™ alloy frame features many of the details found on carbon models

RIDE-9™ technology for easy geometry adjustments to suit the rider & terrain

IMPROVEMENTS OVER PREVIOUS MODEL

All-new alloy frame

Durable Shimano MT500 brakes & SLX/XT drivetrain with wide gear range

DT Swiss rear hub for reliability

Fast as lightning! The Thunderbolt is our vision of a perfect XC-trail bike.

With the Thunderbolt we’ve designed an all-new alloy frame that pushes the rear travel to 130mm, increases stiffness, lowers the rate curve slightly, and gives the frame a host of next-generation features—but keeps its playful geometry and wide range of RIDE-9™ technology. The Thunderbolt is at home on technical climbs, powering through rough stuff, and popping off every trail feature you lay eyes on.

Thunderbolt Alloy 30

MODEL HIGHLIGHTS

The Thunderbolt strikes that perfect balance between quickness and surefootedness

All new FORM™ alloy frame features many of the details found on carbon models

RIDE-9™ technology for easy geometry adjustments to suit the rider & terrain

IMPROVEMENTS OVER PREVIOUS MODEL

All-new alloy frame

Durable Shimano MT500 brakes & SLX/XT drivetrain with wide gear range

DT Swiss rear hub for reliability

Thunderbolt Alloy 10

MODEL HIGHLIGHTS

The Thunderbolt strikes that perfect balance between quickness and surefootedness

All new FORM™ alloy frame features many of the details found on carbon models

RIDE-9™ technology for easy geometry adjustments to suit the rider & terrain

Our most affordable dual suspension bike