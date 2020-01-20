Ribble Cycles’ Live In-Store is like Facetime-ing their shopfloor staff

The Brave New World of buying bike bits?

Ribble Live In-Store is designed to allowing people to interact and view products directly with a member of staff in-store from the comfort of… wherever!

Live in Store will allow customers to interact with Ribble Cycles’ staff members, to see the products and ask questions via live video. Staff will not be able to see the customers.

ibble have partnered up with Go Instore, a ‘customer engagement platform’ who specialise in virtual retail interaction type things. Ribble Live In-Store will be based at Ribble Cycles’ Preston store.

Ribble Cycles CEO, Andy Smallwood: “As a leading direct-to-consumer, digital-first business, Ribble is the first in our sector to offer an authentic retail experience in an online format. Ribble Live In-Store offers the consumer the opportunity to gain access to a physical store, a dedicated expert Ribble brand champion and the complete product range via their own phone, tablet or laptop.”

Go Instore co-founder, Andre Hordagoda: “As a keen cyclist and having been through the consultative process of buying road bikes over the years, I fully appreciate the need for professional support in getting sizing and configuration just right. From the early conceptual days of Go Instore we always felt we would work well with a leader in this category – so it’s great to be partnering with an award-winning brand such as Ribble and we are excited to deliver their excellent customer service to consumers worldwide”

Ribble Cycles CDO, Matt Lawson: “Building on our strong online presence with the introduction of Live In-Store we have enhanced our customer service capabilities and can now interact even more directly with our customers. This is a strong tool to increase our omnichannel offering and to further build relationships with our customers – both new and existing. The immersive live video calls help to bring our brand story to life. The early response has been very positive in terms of customer uptake and sales.”