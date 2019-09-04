Here’s the list of Red Bull Hardline virgins for this year

Complete rider list for this year's Red Bull Hardline extreme downhill race

The complete rider list for this year’s Red Bull Hardline extreme downhill race is almost half made up of riders who’ve not competed Hardline before.

The absence of key players like Adam Brayton and Reece Wilson (both dealing with injuries) is a bit of blow but the revelation of YouTubing slopestylist Matt Jones is a fascinating move. Matt’s brother Jono Jones will also be attendance.

The 2019 Red Bull Hardline takes place on September 14-15th with the Saturday being devoted to qualifying and the Sunday being the actual race day. The event will be streamed by Red Bull TV.

2019 Red Bull Hardline debut riders

Matt Jones

Jono Jones

Erik Irmisch

Cole Lucas

Harry Molloy

Leo Sandler

Oscar Härnström

David McMillan

Juan Diego Salido

Jérôme Caroli

Matt Walker (NZL)

Joel Anderson

Who’s returning to have another go?

Gee Atherton

Dan Atherton

Brendan Fairclough

Laurie Greenland

Charlie Hatton

Craig Evans

Bernard Kerr

Brage Vestavik

Florent Payet

Kade Edwards

Alexandre Fayolle

Kaos Seagrave

Gaëtan Vigé

Joe Smith

Previous winners of Red Bull Hardline

2018: Gee Atherton

2017: Craig Evans

2016: Bernard Kerr

2015: Ruaridh Cunningham

2014: Danny Hart

Who’s going to win it this year?

There’s one rider with a lot of prove. And one rider who knows the track better than anyone (apart from his brother). Yes, we’re talking about Gee Atherton.

Gee is our choice for repeating his victory from last year. He knows the track. He must be feeling rather aggrieved after missing selection for the World Champs. And he has not only a new bike brand but a whole new bike park to promote.

Surely no-one can beat Gee Atherton on September 14th?