Here’s the list of Red Bull Hardline virgins for this year

Complete rider list for this year's Red Bull Hardline extreme downhill race
The complete rider list for this year’s Red Bull Hardline extreme downhill race is almost half made up of riders who’ve not competed Hardline before.
>>> Eight questions that need answering from the 2019 Downhill World Champs
The absence of key players like Adam Brayton and Reece Wilson (both dealing with injuries) is a bit of blow but the revelation of YouTubing slopestylist Matt Jones is a fascinating move. Matt’s brother Jono Jones will also be attendance.
The 2019 Red Bull Hardline takes place on September 14-15th with the Saturday being devoted to qualifying and the Sunday being the actual race day. The event will be streamed by Red Bull TV.
2019 Red Bull Hardline debut riders
Matt Jones
Jono Jones
Erik Irmisch
Cole Lucas
Harry Molloy
Leo Sandler
Oscar Härnström
David McMillan
Juan Diego Salido
Jérôme Caroli
Matt Walker (NZL)
Joel Anderson
Who’s returning to have another go?
Gee Atherton
Dan Atherton
Brendan Fairclough
Laurie Greenland
Charlie Hatton
Craig Evans
Bernard Kerr
Brage Vestavik
Florent Payet
Kade Edwards
Alexandre Fayolle
Kaos Seagrave
Gaëtan Vigé
Joe Smith
Previous winners of Red Bull Hardline
2018: Gee Atherton
2017: Craig Evans
2016: Bernard Kerr
2015: Ruaridh Cunningham
2014: Danny Hart
Who’s going to win it this year?
There’s one rider with a lot of prove. And one rider who knows the track better than anyone (apart from his brother). Yes, we’re talking about Gee Atherton.
Gee is our choice for repeating his victory from last year. He knows the track. He must be feeling rather aggrieved after missing selection for the World Champs. And he has not only a new bike brand but a whole new bike park to promote.
Surely no-one can beat Gee Atherton on September 14th?