Adam Brayton and Meg Whyte sign for Nukeproof

Gas To Flat goes nuclear

The rumours were true, Adam Brayton has indeed signed for Nukeproof, along with Meg Whyte. New Nukeproof downhill bike on the way too.

>>> Five rocky British trails to test your mettle

Nukeproof press release



Nukeproof welcome Adam Brayton & Meg Whyte

Proud to announce Adam Brayton and Meg Whyte joining Nukeproof for 2019.

Last year we’re not going to lie, despite the success of the team we did miss a full-time presence in the Downhill World Cup. So, we’re stoked to announce that Nukeproof will support Adam Brayton as a frame sponsor for his and Hope Factory racing’s assault on the UCI Downhill World Cup for 2019.

Adam is an awesome addition to the Nukeproof team as the reigning British Downhill Champion with proven history of results, numerous top 10 World Cup results (including a podium in Fort William, 2016) and represented Great Britain at the past two Downhill World Championships. His awesome attitude and ride style is a perfect fit for Nukeproof and we look forward to working with him.

For 2019 we will be working closely with Adam to continue the development of a new downhill platform, in anticipation of a 2019 release. Adam has been very positive on the current mule prototype he is using. Straight out the box the new concept has proved competitive already winning in the hands of Sam Hill at the Garbanzo Downhill at Crankworx.

Adam will continue with the Hope Factory Racing team and represent a full range of Hope components with support from Ohlins suspension and Maxxis tyres.

>>> Nukeproof Mega 275 Comp (2018) review

From Adam:

“GastoFlat is NukeProof! I’ve already spent a lot of time on the prototype Nukeproof and I’m excited! It’s nice that me and Meg won’t have to hide testing frames anymore. The “dad bod” has gone and we’ll be coming out swinging come 2019.”

We also super proud to introducing Meg Whyte to the team. Meg, a winner in UK Enduro and Downhill will be competing again in both disciplines, as well as heading to select European races (once they have converted their new van!). Hailing from her home in North Wales, she is a great ambassador for Nukeproof and we’re excited to work with her in 2019.

She’s already customising, you wouldn’t miss her on the trails on her fresh decaled Blueberry and Pink Nukeproof Mega 275c.

From Meg:

“Looking forward to lots of adventures with Ad and the team aboard my Mega! Like a shark to water!.. I’ve never felt so comfortable on a bike so quickly. Huge thanks to Nukeproof for giving me the opportunity. Bring on 2019!”