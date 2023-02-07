Feeling those 90’s vibes with the Rapha + Brain Dead limited edition trail range

The new trail collection has been designed in partnership with Los Angeles-based fashion collective Brain Dead, and features graphic kit for on- and off-bike wear

Rapha’s Trail collection of mountain bike clothing has impressed us (for the most part) here at MBR, with some items the Gore-Tex Infinium Jacket scoring a coveted 10/10. Now, the brand has dialled this up a notch aesthetically with the release of a limited edition collaboration with Brain Dead, an LA-based fashion collective.

Rapha have long released limited edition kit drops of its road bike ranges. The eyecatching Rapha x Palace kit absolutely flew off the shelves. But the Rapha + Brain Dead Trail Maintenance Collection is the first time the brand has done a collaboration for the Trail range of mountain bike kit it produces.

Consisting of on-bike kit and off-bike clothing, the range includes caps, hip bag, hoody, trail pants, jerseys, water bottle, sock, casual pants, t-shirts. The range also has options for men and women.

What is Brain Dead?

Brain Dead is a creative collective based in Los Angeles, USA. It describes itself as ‘a collective of artists and designers from around the world,’ and goes on to say that it’s ‘disruptive, graphic-led approach, the brand takes its cues from post punk, underground comics, and the spirit of subculture as a whole.’

The collective has worked with brands before, including Asics and Oakley, and this is also not its first foray into sports wear, having c0-created a rock climbing clothing range, and snowboard kit with K2.

The Rapha + Brain Dead Trail Maintenance Collection

If you’re loving that 90’s look, then you’ll love the new Trail Maintenance Collection. With punky, trip-hoppy, hippy vibes, there’s plenty of graphic text and tie-dye, not to mention colour clashing greens, purples and oranges.

Rapha + Brain Dead Trail Cap

Rapha + Brain Dead Trail Hip Pack

Rapha + Brain Dead Men’s Trail Lightweight Jacket

Rapha + Brain Dead Trail Pant – men’s and women’s

Rapha + Brain Dead Trail Technical T-shirt – men’s and women’s

Rapha + Brain Dead Trail Longsleeve Ghoul T-Shirt

Rapha + Brain Dead Trail Logo Lock Hooded Sweatshirt

Rapha + Brain Dead Trail Maintenance Pants