Privateer launches the new 141 and 161, with Fox Performance Elite suspension, size-specific chainstays and a £4,300 price tag

Privateer is back with its Gen 2 bikes, and this time it's gone after the suspension feel

Privateer is back with its second generation of aluminium enduro and trail rippers, featuring a new suspension platform, tweaked geometry and mixed wheel flip chips.

Almost four years after we first rode the 161 and 141, the big change is to the bikes’ suspension. It’s not gone for this season’s in-vogue high pivot idler design like Forbidden, or a fancy 6-bar linkage system like Scott, instead the Surrey-based brand is sticking with the trusty Horst link system we saw on the first generation bikes.

This is no bad thing in my book though, Horst link bikes with the pivot on the chainstay number as some of the best mountain bikes in existence thanks to their sensitivity to tuning. In short, brands can use the Horst canvas to make what they want, without too much weight or big expense.

When we tested the Gen 1 Privateer 161 and Privateer 141 we were impressed by the focus on quality suspension performance and frame details like proportional geometry, sizing and geometry. The big question is then, has that focus stayed put for Gen 2?

Gen 2 Privateer need to know

New 141 trail bike with 140mm travel and 161 enduro bike with 160mm

Both use Privateer’s new Horst-link A-L-P Suspension platform

Size-specific chainstays, big sizing and minor geometry tweaks

Fox Performance Elite suspension on both bikes

Mixed wheel or 29in on all sizes of bikes, thanks to a flip chip

£4,379 for complete Privateer 161 bike

£4,289 for complete Privateer 141 bike

What’s new for Gen 2?

Accessible sizing, progressive geometry bikes with a decent price tag are the name of the Privateer game. And for Gen 2, it looks like the Sussex-based brand has stuck to its guns and doubled down on what makes the 141 and 161 leading bikes in their disciplines.

A-L-P Suspension

First up, the new bikes are treated to Privateer’s Aligned Linear Progression (ALP) Suspension. This uses a Horst link (four-bar linkage) which Privateer says it chose because it enables the brand to “develop our highest performing kinematics and a consistent and predictable ride”. This is thanks to the customisable anti-rise and anti-squat values, so riders can really dial in their bike’s performance. The new bikes also come with Fox suspension.

It’s a different silhouette from the old bike for sure, with the shock now mounting to a fixed strut on the front triangle it almost looks like the Trek Fuel EX. Of course there’s no Trek ABP though, and the pivot has moved from the chainstay to the seatstay.

Geometry

The geometry is obviously a big deal for any bike, but Privateer’s previously big selling point has been the way the bikes handle life as an all-rounder. The Gen 2 bikes come with size-specific chain stays, a steep seat tube angle, and a flip-chip for those who want to run a mullet setup.

The geometry tweaks for Gen 2 are pretty subtle, but the biggest points are the longer head tube lengths, and longer wheelbase and rear centre lengths on the bigger sizes. All sized bikes will be able to accommodate 27.5in and 29in wheels which can be accomplished by using the mixed wheel flip-chip. Privateer says you’ll be able to choose extra rear wheel options when you configure the bike, and choose from tyres and tubeless set ups.

Big bearings and bottles for all

Privateer has gone all-out on the durability and serviceability of the Gen 2 models. Each get 42mm Enduro Max main bearings, with new secondary seals on all to keep more dirt out. The cable and hose routing has been described as “easy access” – I think I just heard a mechanic cheering somewhere.

Further in the quest for a bike that’s easy to work on, Privateer has made the pivot hardware single-sided. This means you only need one tool to access the bearings, ideal for any trail-side checks.

Thirsty riders will also be pleased, as Privateer has managed to do the unthinkable, and create frames of all sizes (P1-P4) with enough clearance for a 600ml bottle. For taller riders this is pretty standard but for us at the shorter end of things, it’s a reasonably big deal.

The bikes will be available to buy from Privateer from 16th February as pre-orders. Stock of the frames is expected in early May, and full bikes from May week five. There will be a limit on quantities of the Gen 2 bikes for 2024, however, with Privateer citing “current difficulties in the bike industry.”

Privateer 141

The agile trail bike returns, with 150mm and 141mm travel to boot. It’s based around the same durable and adjustable design as the 161, but with more trail and all-mountain geometry. On the 141 you get a seat tube angle of 78.5° effective and 76.5° actual. A frameset only will set you back £1,889 and includes a custom-tuned Fox Float X Performance Elite shock.

Privateer 141 need to know

£4,289 full build

29in wheels (or choice of mixed wheel setup)

Fox 36 Performance Elite 150mm fork

Custom-tuned Fox Float X Performance Elite shock

HUNT Enduro Wide V2 wheelset

Maxxis Assegai EXO+ front, DHR II DD rear

SRAM GX 12-speed drivetrain

Hayes Dominion A4, 4 piston brakes

141 components

Frame 6061-T6 Aluminium. 141mm Travel. Fork Fox 36 Performance Elite, 44mm offset, 150mm travel Shock Fox Float X Performance Elite, Custom Tuned, 185 x 55. Headset ZS44 | ZS56. Fully sealed cartridge bearing. Handlebar RaceFace Turbine. 800×20. 35mm Clamp. Stem RaceFace Aeffect R. 40mm. 35mm Clamp. Grips ProPalm, soft compound, lock-on Saddle Privateer Cro-Mo Rail Seatpost OneUp V2 Dropper. 180mm Brakes Hayes Dominion A4. Rotors Hayes 203 Front, 180mm Rear Shifter SRAM GX Eagle, 12 Speed Rear Derailleur SRAM GX Eagle, 12 Speed Cassette SRAM XG-1275, 12 Speed 10-52T Chain SRAM GX Eagle, Power Lock 12 Speed Crankset SRAM GX DUB, 170mm, 32 tooth chainring Wheels HUNT Enduro Wide V2, 33mm Front/31mm Rear internal, 6069-T6 Rim. PSR Triple Butted spokes. Front Tyre Maxxis Assegai 29×2.5 MaxxGrip, 3C/EXO+/TR. Rear Tyre Maxxis Minion DHRII. 29×2.4 3C/DD/TR, MaxxTerra, DoubleDown/TR

Privateer 161

The 161 remains an enduro ripper, with an 80° effective and 77° actual seat tube angle – built to be “raced out of the box”. It comes with 161mm travel but riders can over stroke the frame to run a dual crown fork and up to 174mm travel if they need that little bit extra.

A frameset will set you back £1,979, and comes with a custom-tuned Fox Float X2 Performance Elite shock.

Privateer 161 need to know

£4,379 full build

Fox 38 Performance Elite 170mm forks

Custom-tuned Fox Float X2 Performance Elite shock

29in wheels as standard but option to run a mullet setup

Shimano XT/SLX 12-speed drivetrain

Maxxis Assegai DD front, DHR II DH rear

HUNT Enduro Wide V2 wheelset

Hayes Dominion A4, 4 piston brakes

161 components