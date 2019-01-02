Pace full-suspension bikes return with the Pace RC295

New bouncer from arguably the most storied Brit bike brand

Details of a new Pace RC295 bouncer from arguably the most storied Brit bike brand. Carbon fibre trail/enduro bike with 135mm of rear travel.

Pace started with hardtails, moved on to full suspension in the noughties, went quiet for a bit, came back with hardtails and have now released a full suspension bike again.

The Pace RC295 is simultaneously striking and yet very familiar for a Pace product.

Carbon fibre is a material that they’ve worked with ever since their suspension forks and rigid forks in the nineties. And the suspension arrangement is actually a version of the fully-floating design that was found on their noughties’ bikes.

This is the first full carbon fibre mountain bike that Pace have produced… er, ever. They made some iconic hardtails with carbon seat tubes in them back-in-the-day but never a bike that was principally or wholly carbon fibre.

We don’t yet know the full geometry nor indeed any idea of price. That Fox 36 fork up front does hint that the RC295 might be more of an aggro enduro bike than a all-rounder trail bike. Pace have always been keen racers and we’d be surprised if the Pace RC295 isn’t partly aimed at the enduro race scene.

Needless to say, it’s great top have a Pace full susser back in the game and we look forward to hearing more about it and giving one a testing…

Pace RC295 press release

Welcome to the highest performance Pace ever and the darkest horse from our stable. A carbon composite thoroughbred conceived to be ridden hard yet stay poised and unruffled.

You’ll find the RC295 remarkably versatile as happy in the trail centre as it is on an enduro stage or any trail paved with mud, roots and rocks. Utilising the latest generation of our unique free floating system with metric shock to keep the wheel hooked up and driving hard.

Long, low and supremely composed – we’d like to present the state-of-the-art RC295.

This is the prototype. Available to you in 2019.

Features:

Made from: Carbon Fibre

Wheelsize: 29″

Rear travel: 135mm

Front Travel: 130-150mm

Thru axle boosted

Internal cable routing

Integral headset

Sealed bearings

Effective top tube length (size large): 642mm