I hate wearing a pack while riding, so I never ride without OneUp’s EDC Lite tool, and it’s on sale now for under £36

Always ride tooled up with OneUp's handy EDC Lite mini-tool, now on sale with 10% off.

OneUp’s EDC Lite tool is the get out of jail free card for most trail-side repairs and tweaks, and it’s currently 10% off during Amazon Prime Day week. This neatly-engineered tool sits inside the wasted space inside your fork’s steerer tube, meaning its super easy to remove for adjusting most things on the bike mid-ride. And because it lives on your bike, it’s impossible to forget, even if you head out for a cheeky lap without a pack. Even with a pack, the OneUp EDC wins on convenience, since you don’t need to open zips or take off shoulder straps.

OneUp EDC Lite tool | Just £35.99 at Leisure Lakes

Was £39.99 , now £35.99

The OneUp EDC Lite is a genius tool that, once fitted, you won’t know how you managed without. Easily installed inside your fork’s steerer tube, it gives you a neat mini-tool that’s always to hand. No need to remember your tool kit, and no need to go scrabbling around in your pack. Now on sale at Leisure Lakes in multiple colour options for under £36. Such good value you’ll want one for all your bikes, View Deal at Leisure Lakes

It’s hardly expensive to begin with, but Leisure Lakes currently has it on sale for 10% off at just £35.99 – a bargain when many multi-tools cost this much on their own. And it’s available in a rainbow of colours to match or clash with any bike, no matter how mild or wild.

The tool itself is nicely made and features 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8mm hex keys, a T25 Torx, and flathead screwdriver. Installation is simple – just hammer your star nut down, insert the holder, run the bolt into the original star nut and pop the tool into the carrier. There’s a plug to stop dirt and water getting into the steerer too. When we reviewed the OneUp EDC Lite a few years ago, tester Benji remarked “it is completely brilliant and one of my favourite things of recent years”. Says it all really! We rated it a solid 8/10. Sure, it’s not meant for doing up cranks, or pivot bolts, but it’s just right for most trail-side adjustments.

It’s worth pointing out a couple of tips, one being that the flathead screwdriver and 5mm hex key combine to make an 8mm hex, and the 4mm hex can be used to tighten the headset by inserting the tool in the carrier and turning it.