I dusted off an 8 yr old Cannondale from a skip and tried to ride 100 miles in 12 hours

This month’s Star Letter

The month’s Star Letter in inspirational: “100 miles in 12hrs. Well that was my target, after being told lose weight and work on my core.”

Tale of the century

100 miles in 12hrs. Well that was my target, after being told lose weight and work on my core. Didn’t know l had one! 30 years in the building trade had resulted in more arthritis in my hip and spine than a 54 year-old should have. Six month waiting list on the NHS, so l sought advise. “Take up something,” l was told. “Give yourself a target.”

So I dusted off an eight-year-old Cannondale retrieved from a skip and hit the hills, sometimes literally — superman had a whole new meaning. Signed up to a 40mile charity ride in March (Chestnut Tree House) a warm up, followed by BHF SDW in July. Built the mileage up, walked and then rode up hills many, many, many times… developed strange tan lines.

Upgraded to a 2018 Giant Anthem 2 in the January sales, have become a Strava addict. The help along way has been invaluable from charity training plans and advice in this great mag. Resulted in me achieving my aim with a time of 11hrs 22mins, another one off the bucket list. Many thanks to all the volunteers, without which these events couldn’t take place, and of coarse my support crew — Joanne, my long suffering wife!

Doing the London to Brighton off-road in September, the journey continues…

– Leigh Short (now pain free and over 3 stone lighter)

Contact us: mbr@

All Star Letter correspondents win a Madison Zenith waterproof jacket worth £99.99.