Nukeproof’s Blackline Dirtsuit jacket and pants zip together to make a winter-proof onesie

The wet-weather protection of overalls with the convenience of a jacket and trousers – that's the sales pitch for the new Nukeproof Blackline Dirtsuit.

Nukeproof’s latest garment is a two-piece jacket and trouser combo with a twist; it zips together to make an impermeable Dirtsuit. As such, Nukeproof says it will keep you protected from the elements on the worst winter days, alongside offering the versatility of a separate jacket and trousers. Using an idea nicked from snow sports, the new Blackline Dirtsuit zips together the using what Nukeproof calls a ‘dirt-skirt’, to seal out mud, spray, and draughts.

Both the jacket and trousers are made from a 3-layer fabric that is rated to 10,000mm for waterproofing and 10,000g for breathability. Those are reasonable numbers, although nowhere near the ratings achieved by the best waterproof jackets and best waterproof pants we’ve tested. By using a blend of 88% nylon and 12% Spandex, with a four-way stretch, the Blackline Dirtsuit should provide sufficient freedom of movement, even when fully fused together. And to help prevent overheating there is mechanical ventilation in the shape of underarm pit vents. Of course, you can also run either or the jacket and the pants on its own, or both without the connecting dirt-skirt, customising the suit depending on the conditions.

Completing the ‘seal’ between the two garments is a YKK Aquaguard waterproof zip. Nukeproof has added a voluminous hood that can be pulled over your helmet to further isolate you from inclement weather, and there are multiple pockets for carrying essentials. The legs have ankle zips to help with ingress and egress, and there are even clip-on braces to prevent low-hanging soggy bottoms. Price for the suit is inline with other all-in-one garments at £450 (€520 and $560 USD), but the added versatility means you don’t necessarily also have to double up with a separate jacket and pants when there are no yellow weather warnings in place.

Finally, Nukeproof includes a repair kit incase you fall foul of some slick roots or greasy rocks.