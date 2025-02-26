Nukeproof sold to Belgian bike brand for an undisclosed fee, with “key members of the previous team” hired, and the potential to develop new models

Will we see a new range of Nukeproofs in the coming months and years? It seems more likely than ever
Nukeproof has been sold to Belgium’s biggest bike manufacturer for an undisclosed fee, with “key members of the previous team” joining the brand, with rights to restart manufacturing of existing bikes and develop new models.
Frasers Group bought the award-winning mountain bike brand back in March 2024, after its parent company Wiggle CRC folded the previous year. Since then we’ve been wondering what would become of Nukeproof, one of the best mountain bike brands of the past decade – earlier this week we reported how two former Wiggle CRC bosses have launched their own components brand.
Now it seems a brand called Belgian Cycling Factory (BCF) has bought Nukeproof, with bikes to be sold alongside its other brands Ridley and Eddy Merckx. Both Ridley and Merckx are road and gravel brands, and adding a mountain bike line in Nukeproof to its portfolio certainly broadens its appeal to riders.
Nukeproof for sale
Frasers Group started searching for a buyer mid-way through 2024, it said in response to my questions. “BCF has bought all brand intellectual property for Nukeproof as well as all existing owned assets,” Frasers told me. “Giving BCF the right to manufacture bikes from the existing range and innovate/ launch new Nukeproof models.”
I’ve no idea if BCF plans to develop new models and keep the brand’s legacy of great bikes going, bikes to rival the near-perfect Nukerpoof Giga 290 Carbon Factory. But the addition of old Nukeproof staff to the BCF roster has got to be hopeful.
“To maintain this continuity, key members of the previous team have already joined us, bringing their expertise and deep understanding of the brand’s DNA,” Frasers said in a statement. We’ve no idea who this means, whether we’re talking sales staff or more interestingly the engineers who developed the bikes.
What we do know is that existing Nukeproof models will “soon” be available through BCF’s dealer and distribution network, with “continued retailer expansion a key focus,” according to Frasers.
I also wouldn’t rule out some more discounted sale bikes through Evans either, despite the sale. Reading between the lines, it looks like newly built bikes will be the property of BCF, while existing stock probably remains the property of Frasers and could well be online at Evans this summer.
That’s all the information I’ve got at the moment, I’m hoping to hear back from BCF with its intentions towards Nukeproof. In the meantime here’s the full press release…
Belgian Cycling Factory (BCF), one of Europe’s leading bike manufacturers and the largest in Belgium, has acquired renowned mountain bike brand Nukeproof from Frasers Group – marking a significant step in BCF’s commitment to high-performance cycling.
Founded in 1990 in the USA, Nukeproof has grown to become one of the biggest names in mountain biking, known for its progressive geometry, race-winning design, and unparalleled durability. The bikes have long been the brand of choice for both elite racers and keen amateurs – frequently spotted on the World Cup Downhill and Enduro World Series podiums.
By bringing Nukeproof into the fold, BCF cements its position as a premier manufacturer of top-tier bikes, across multiple disciplines, adding to a portfolio that already includes Ridley and Eddy Merckx bikes.
Jochim Aerts, Chief Executive Officer and Owner of Belgian Cycling Factory, said: “Nukeproof is a brand with an incredible history, a fiercely loyal fan base, and a reputation for building some of the most exciting mountain bikes in the world. We are committed to preserving that legacy, investing in innovation, and ensuring that both existing and new riders continue to get the best. To maintain this continuity, key members of the previous team have already joined us, bringing their expertise and deep understanding of the brand’s DNA.
This is an exciting new chapter, and we’re looking forward to building the future of Nukeproof together.”
Russell Merry, Managing Director of Wheels at Frasers Group, added:
“We recognise the passion and dedication of Nukeproof riders around the world and want to protect its legacy and ensure its future. We’re pleased to be handing over the reins to a partner with a track record in innovative design, advanced manufacturing capabilities and benchmarking services.
With BCF at the helm, we are confident that the brand will continue to thrive and evolve. Frasers Group will remain strong supporters of Nukeproof, ensuring customers can access the bikes they love as the brand enters this exciting new era.”