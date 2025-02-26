Nukeproof sold to Belgian bike brand for an undisclosed fee, with “key members of the previous team” hired, and the potential to develop new models

Will we see a new range of Nukeproofs in the coming months and years? It seems more likely than ever

Nukeproof has been sold to Belgium’s biggest bike manufacturer for an undisclosed fee, with “key members of the previous team” joining the brand, with rights to restart manufacturing of existing bikes and develop new models.

Frasers Group bought the award-winning mountain bike brand back in March 2024, after its parent company Wiggle CRC folded the previous year. Since then we’ve been wondering what would become of Nukeproof, one of the best mountain bike brands of the past decade – earlier this week we reported how two former Wiggle CRC bosses have launched their own components brand.

Now it seems a brand called Belgian Cycling Factory (BCF) has bought Nukeproof, with bikes to be sold alongside its other brands Ridley and Eddy Merckx. Both Ridley and Merckx are road and gravel brands, and adding a mountain bike line in Nukeproof to its portfolio certainly broadens its appeal to riders.

Nukeproof for sale

Frasers Group started searching for a buyer mid-way through 2024, it said in response to my questions. “BCF has bought all brand intellectual property for Nukeproof as well as all existing owned assets,” Frasers told me. “Giving BCF the right to manufacture bikes from the existing range and innovate/ launch new Nukeproof models.”

I’ve no idea if BCF plans to develop new models and keep the brand’s legacy of great bikes going, bikes to rival the near-perfect Nukerpoof Giga 290 Carbon Factory. But the addition of old Nukeproof staff to the BCF roster has got to be hopeful.

“To maintain this continuity, key members of the previous team have already joined us, bringing their expertise and deep understanding of the brand’s DNA,” Frasers said in a statement. We’ve no idea who this means, whether we’re talking sales staff or more interestingly the engineers who developed the bikes.

What we do know is that existing Nukeproof models will “soon” be available through BCF’s dealer and distribution network, with “continued retailer expansion a key focus,” according to Frasers.

I also wouldn’t rule out some more discounted sale bikes through Evans either, despite the sale. Reading between the lines, it looks like newly built bikes will be the property of BCF, while existing stock probably remains the property of Frasers and could well be online at Evans this summer.