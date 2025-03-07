New Fox Speedframe helmet puts safety first and gets 5-star Virginia Tech rating

Fox's latest Speedframe open-face helmet ranked top in safety tests.

Fox’s open-face Speedframe helmet range has just received a massive overhaul, and its focus on protection has secured a coveted 5-star safety rating from helmet test lab, Virgina Tech. The range-topping Speedframe RS going even better and coming out top in an evaluation of 250 trail helmets, while the cheaper Speedframe Pro took second place. This moves things on from the previous Fox Speedframe that we rated highly when we tested it, and puts it firmly in the running for a spot alongside the best mountain bike helmets right now.

There are three helmets in the new range, starting with the basic Speedframe at £104.99, followed by the Speedframe Pro at £164.99, and topping out with the Speedframe RS at £224.99. So what are the differences? Here’s a rundown of what you get with each helmet.

Fox Speedframe RS need to know

Top-rated protection

Uses the Mips Integra Split protection featuring dual density foam separated by a low-friction layer to reduce rotational forces on the brain

BOA dial fit system for easy micro-adjust of the retention band

Fidlock Snap magnetic helmet buckle

Washable anti-microbial Ionic+ padded liner

Three-position, single hand adjustable visor

Secure sunglasses storage

Meets e-bike safety standards

Priced at £224.99

Fox Speedframe Pro need to know

Ranked second in Virgina Tech safety ratings

Gets Mips Air Node lightweight, low-friction liner to reduce rotational at the head in an impact

BOA dial adjustable fit system

Adjust the visor to three set positions with one hand while riding

Integrated glasses holder

Fidlock magnetic chin clasp is quick to use and secure

Removable and washable liner

Priced at £164.99

Fox Speedframe need to know

Basic Mips protection liner

360º retention fit system

Single-handed visor adjustment

Secure glasses holder

Washable padded liner

Same shape and styling as the Speedframe RS and Pro

Priced at £104.99

All three helmets are available to buy now in various colours, and three size options (S, M, L) from foxracing.com