My best trail: as chosen by Evie Richards

Mtb’s movers and shakers select their favourite places to ride

Evie Richards is one of a host of exciting young UK riders, she’s also a Red Bull athlete, Trek XC rider, and already – at 24-years-old – a Commonwealth Games silver medallist.

“This is my favourite photo of me with an mob. It was taken last year, on our family holiday to Cornwall – we have gone to the same place for the same week every year for as long as I can remember, but because of racing I hadn’t been in four years. So for me this was the silver lining to come out of Covid as I finally got my dream summer holiday with my family.

“This picture was taken just after a glorious ride with my dad to all the beaches round the coast of Cornwall. We headed out super early, so I arrived back just in time for a quick cream tea and to head to the beach to go body boarding. There is no phone signal where we stay so it’s just a perfect little escape from the world where I can be with all the people I love, ride my bike, swim all afternoon and spend the evenings watching the world go by, sat by the sea drinking hot chocolate.

“My mum writes a good luck card and hides it in my travel bag whenever I go away, and it will usually say at the bottom: “Imagine you are racing to the sea in Cornwall”. This is the picture I always have in my head, because it truly is my happy place.”