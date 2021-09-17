Ludicrous new lube from Muc-Off costs £1000 per litre

Priced at £49.99 for 50ml bottle, Muc-Off's Ludicrous AF chain lube is now available for all those riders who can't live without the "full pro experience".

It stands to reason that in the world where the marketeers would have you believe you have to spend over £5k to get one of the best mountain bikes, you also need to be running chain lube that costs £1 per milliliter. We don’t really know what to say, so here’s how Muc-Off explain themselves…

Muc-Off Ludicrous AF press release:

A marriage of speed and sustainability, this stripped back performance lube uses ingredients derived from renewable sources and is readily biodegradable.

Developed in secret over a number of years by Muc-Off’s in-house R&D Team, alongside INEOS Grenadiers, EF Education-NIPPO, BMC Pro-Triathlon, Canyon//SRAM, and many other teams and athletes, Ludicrous AF is built to tackle the demands of professional cycling. With results supported by independent testing data from high accuracy, multi-torque transmission efficiency testers, New Motion Labs; and pro-race testing data from top teams, this ground-breaking lube has already powered INEOS Grenadiers to win the 2021 Giro d’Italia, plus multiple podium finishes, at some of the world’s biggest races.

“Since partnering with Muc-Off we have enjoyed seven very successful years together marked by wins on the road and an ever-growing range of innovative products. They share our ethos of continuous improvement, and this latest launch is a great example of this and working collaboratively. The partnership is an excellent case study, not only for how we operate as a team, but also for how they operate as a company.” Carsten Jeppesen, Technical Director at INEOS Grenadiers.

This isn’t Muc-Off’s first rodeo when it comes to bike lubricant innovation. Their partnership with Team Sky (now INEOS) goes back many years, with whom they developed Hydrodynamic Lube. Since then, the drivetrain optimisation program and performance focussed lube development has helped contribute to 10 grand tour wins.

“It’s awesome to be launching Ludicrous AF. The challenge has been huge to create a Grand Tour winning lube that combines both speed and sustainability. I couldn’t be more stoked with the results; the world’s fastest race lube, which shows that being green can be fast. Developed with our pro teams at our in-house R&D facility and supported by independent testing means we have ticked the box of hardcore lab and real-world testing as part of our chain optimisation and lube development programs. I can’t wait for more riders to feel the speed – there’s simply nothing else out there like it!” – Alex Trimnell, CEO at Muc-Off.

Ludicrous AF is a race focussed lubricant. When applied to the chain, it penetrates deep into chain links. As the chain is used, the molecules within the formula react with the surface of the chain, leading to the creation of a fluid sheer plane which helps to reduce friction and thus power loss.

The top-secret proprietary formula has self-lubricating capabilities and synthetic polymers, which aid durability and deliver long-lasting and repeatable performance. This means riders can enjoy optimum results mile after mile, in both wet and damp or dry and dusty conditions at a range of temperatures.

The launch of Ludicrous AF coincides with Muc-Off’s unveiling of their new Performance Hub. The hub is a celebration of the ground-breaking innovation that happens behind the doors of their UK-based super lab. The site features product development stories, along with a multi-chapter series, detailing the work that goes into developing a lubricant like Ludicrous AF. From the equipment used to environmental factors, it describes the extreme lengths that Muc-Off go to in the pursuit of performance. The Performance Hub also details a number of incredible advancements within drivetrain performance, such as Muc-Off’s state-of-the-art oversized pulley wheel system – L.O.P.S; along with their Ultrasonic Tanks, which are used to optimise chains for the world’s best professional teams and athletes.