Longer travel Mondraker Foxy Carbon is called… Super Foxy

For riders looking for the most aggressive riding there is a longer travel and more capable Foxy Carbon 29 sibling called the Mondraker Super Foxy

Mondraker Super Foxy need to know

Stealth Air carbon

29in Forward Geometry

New zero 160mm kinematics ideal for high volume air and coil shocks

Reinforced rear triangle with adjustable chainstay length

Full carbon monoblock trunnion upper link

Adjustable geometry: +/-1° head angle, +/-10 mm chainstay length

Shorter fork offsets

Hidden housing guide

Oversized pivot thru axles and enduro max bearings

157mm Superboost rear hub spacing

Super Foxy Carbon RR : 14,400 kg (31,74 lbs.) Super Foxy Carbon R: 14,400 kg (31,74 lbs.)

Super Foxy Carbon R, SRP £6,199

Super Foxy Carbon RR, SRP £7,999

Availability: end of August

Mondraker Super Foxy press release

Super Enduro meets the Super Foxy

With the same pedalling efficiency traits Foxy Carbon is reckoned with and a newly designed Zero Suspension kinematics for a more supple beginning stroke off the top and a more progressive leverage ratio ideal for coil and big volume air shocks, the new Super Foxy features longer 160 mm rear and 170 mm front suspension travel. Super Foxy frameset sports a newly designed beefed up SuperBoost 157 x 12 mm rear triangle with a stock – and adjustable- 65° head tube angle and optional 440 or 450 mm chain stay length. You will be blown away by its torsional and laterally stiff rear triangle which makes the riding outstanding, and the bike feels super planted while being amazingly capable and active over all the rough and chattery bumpy terrain.

And what about those rad looks? 170 mm FOX 36 FIT GRIP2 Factory Kashima forks with Float X2 Air on the white Super Foxy Carbon R and DHX2 Coil on the blue Super Foxy Carbon RR, beautiful one piece Monoblock Carbon rocker for these new Super Enduro beasts, be sure both Super Foxys are ready to tackle any challenge or compete for the podium at any EWS race.

Become a Super Rider

These two Super Foxy Carbon models also spec powerful SRAM Code brakes with 200 mm rotors front and rear, new 12-speed Shimano Deore XT on the Super Foxy R, XTR on the SuperFoxy RR with Race Face cranksets and custom DT-Swiss wheelsets paired with Maxxis Minion DHF 2.5 Wide Trail front and DHR 2.4 Wide Trail rear tires. From now on you will have no excuses to ride down that sketchy trail, to jump that gap or simply getting dropped back following your fast riding buddies. Super Foxy will improve your riding skills and will make you a faster Super Enduro rider, guaranteed.

Stealth Air Carbon Technology

As well as our Foxy Carbon platform, Super Foxy feature Stealth Air Carbon manufacturing process, our most advanced, lightest and most exclusive carbon structure based on a more sophisticated manufacturing and internal elaboration. Its innovative organic industrial design features flowy lines and smoother edges, a very refined finish that make the new Super Foxy Carbon a true iconic model.

Mondraker 29” Forward Geometry

Super Foxy Carbon benefits from improved performance thanks to market leading Forward Geometry offering a great control, superior handling, stability and confidence out on the trails. Super Foxy Carbon 29 features a slack –and adjustable- stock 65.0° head angle with 170mm FOX 36 FIT GRIP2 forks with short 44mm offsets, 160mm rear suspension travel, 440 mm or 450 mm adjustable chainstay length, long front center and reach numbers that establish a perfect balanced geometry for this Super Enduro racing rig.

Forward Geometry combines longer top tubes with a shorter 30 mm stem length on both Super Foxy models on all four sizes S, M, L and XL.

New 160 mm Zero Suspension kinematics ideal for high volume air and coil shocks

Super Foxy Carbon features a new optimization of the Zero system -with new kinematics specially developed for high volume air and coil shocks with a more supple beginning stroke and a more progressive leverage ratio to match the more demanding requirements of bigger jumps and overall more hardcore riding.

Both Super Foxy Carbon 29 R and RR models feature FOX Float X2 and DHX2 205×65 mm metric Trunnion shocks, with custom internal configuration and settings specifically developed for the improved action of the evolved Zero Suspension System, 29 inch wheels and 160mm of rear wheel travel. This kinematic updates result in a super capable rear suspension that perfectly follows your line, tracks the terrain and eat bumps like if there’s no tomorrow.

Reinforced rear triangle with adjustable CS length

One of the main frameset features is the structurally beefed up new swingarm with SuperBoost 157×12 mm hub spacing and adjustable chainstay length. With longer 160 mm rear wheel travel and clearly tougher riding demands of its Super Enduro application, the new stiff rear triangle benefits are two-fold: making the overall riding more precise and faster. Chainstay length is adjustable either on 440 mm or 450 mm enabling the Super Foxy owner better suit the bike to his/her riding style, trails or race course.

Full Carbon Monoblock Upper Link

The new kinematics present on the Super Foxy Carbon feature a completely new style one-piece carbon rocker dedicated for Trunnion style metric Super Foxy shocks.

Adjustable geometry: +/- 1o head angle , +/-10 mm chainstay length

Super Foxy Carbon inherits the technology also present in our more gravity oriented models such as Summum Carbon and Dune Carbon.

The adjustable geometry kit includes the additional standard cups and +10 mm chainstay chips option comes stock on the Super Foxy Carbon RR model and RR framekit.

Shorter fork offsets

Super Foxy Carbon forks feature short 44mm offsets which perfectly match Forward Geometry with increased stability at speed, better front wheel control and improved front tire grip. Shorter fork offsets have its biggest and superior benefits in combination with our genuine and distinctive Forward Geometry concept with its super responsive and direct steering featuring FG30mm stem and long reach. The increase in trail boosts steering stability with a perfectly balanced 65.0° standard (and adjustable) head angle with 170mm forks.

The result? Shorter offsets combined with Forward Geometry translates into a more playful ride, the feeling that you can attack harder in corners with extra confidence and added grip as a bonus, and a more enjoyable and faster ride overall.

Exclusive design for 1X12 drivetrains

Following the new trends in the market nowadays, Super Foxy Carbon 29 has been designed for the use of 1X and 12 speed drivetrains.

HHG Internal cable routing: Hidden Housing Guide

Super Foxy Carbon 29 benefits from our HHG technology with internal guide for the rear derailleur cable, rear brake line and internally routed seatpost on both R and RR models. HHG features some external stops to attach the cables, avoiding any possible noise while preserving the most sleek and as clean as possible design.

Oversized pivot thru axles and Enduro bearings

Super Foxy Carbon 29 models benefit from 15 mm diameter thru axles as well as oversized and exclusive Enduro Max bearings, increasing lifespan and reliability, able to withstand higher loads and a more demanding ride.

SuperBoost 157×12 and 110×15 mm

Foxy Carbon 29 features SuperBoost hub 157×12 mm rear and 110×15 mm front spacing.

New silent chainstay custom made rubber protector

For 2020 we have designed an exclusive chainstay protector made of a special soft compound rubber which helps to keep a silent ride even on the harsher conditions and bumpier terrains, efficiently filtering all chain vibrations and keeping chain slap at bay.

ISCG05 / BB73 threaded bottom bracket shell/ Tapered headtube/ Post mount rear brake caliper

Super Foxy Carbon 29 has the option of installing a chainguide with ISCG05 mount. Bottom bracket type feature a standard English thread style with a shell width of 73mm. Headtube is tapered, 1-1/8” upper and 1-1/2” lower. The rear brake is post-mount with a 2 position adaptor to choose either 440 mm chainstay length or 450 mm.-1X12 DRIVETRAIN SPECIFIC DESIGN