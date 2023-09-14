Meet the Mondraker Crusher, a new Shimano powered, enduro-focused e-bike

With a range already loaded with choice when it comes to 150/160mm travel e-bikes, Spanish brand Mondraker has squeezed in another option, this one with harder-hitting intentons.

The new Crusher is an enduro-focused, full power e-bike with 29” wheels, 150mm of rear wheel travel paired with a burly 160mm fork. Mondraker has three current e-bike platforms – Crafty, Chaser and Dusk – all offering the same fork and frame travel as this new Crusher, with only the coil sprung, 170mm travel Level platform deviating from this.

With the Chaser and Crafty (both the alloy and carbon models) powered by the popular Bosch Performance CX motor and the Dusk models already running newer Shimano’s EP801 motor where does this new Crusher fit in? I guess the clue in in the name…

It may well use the same Shimano EP801 power source as the Dusk and an integrated large capacity 720Wh battery but the new Mondraker Crusher is pitched as a harder-hitting e-bike. Featuring purposeful 2.6” tyres and forks with burly 38mm stanchions on all three builds, this new full power e-bike is aimed at (in Mondraker’s words) “aggressive riding as well as long days in the saddle”.

Need to know

Stealth Air Carbon/Stealth Alloy frame

29-inch wheels

Zero Suspension System

160mm front, 150mm rear travel

Mondraker’s Forward Geometry

Shimano EP801 motor

720Wh internal battery

Two bottle cage mounts

Hidden housing guide

Standard 2.6in tyres

Custom motor cover

Frame

The Crusher takes advantage of two of the Spanish brand’s established technologies. Mondraker has paired a Stealth Air Carbon front triangle offering light weight and material optimisation, with a robust Stealth Alloy rear triangle for added piece of mind and durability.

The all-new Crusher brings the aesthetics and design language of one of Mondraker’s key e-bikes – the Crafty – to the table, by using the same geometry, kinematics and the effectiveness of its Zero Suspension System. It remains a full 29er though, with no mullet (mixed wheel size) option, a trend that we’re seeing on both mid and full power e-bikes, as well as self-powered enduro bikes.

Motor and battery

Where Mondraker has gone to Bosch for the Crafty’s power source, the Crusher sports the latest generation of Shimano motors: the EP801. Providing 85Nm of power while weighing in at only 2.7Kg, it claims to be the lightest full power motor currently on the market. The assistance is split between three different modes: Eco, Trail and Boost, each of which is configurable via Shimano’s Smartphone E-Tube app.

All three builds come with the same 720Wh integrated battery, located in the downtube, so its on-bike charging only for the Crusher. Mondraker says this integration and placement of the battery gives optimal weight distribution and it’s used on all its 150mm travel e-bike frame platforms – Crafty, Chaser and Dusk and also on the new lightweight, TQ-powered Neat.

The range-topping Crusher RR is fitted with an XT Di2 rear mech which also offers the option of Shimano’s Free Shift. This automatic mode uses your speed and app settings to shift gears while coasting so you can resume pedaling in the right gear. Even when set to automatic, riders can still shift manually at any moment to prepare for upcoming trail changes.

All three Crusher builds are equipped with Shimano’s EN600 high-contrast full colour display showing you which of the modes you’re using (Eco, Trail and Boost for normal riding, or Walk mode if the trail becomes unrideable) as well as all of the settings menus. It also includes status lights to show your battery level and mode selected at a glance.

Models

The new Crusher range comes in three builds, all of which use a Stealth Air Carbon and Stealth Alloy mix in their construction. All models have 150mm of rear wheel travel and 160mm forks with burly 38mm stanchions, 4 piston brakes with 200-203mm rotors, Maxxis Minion DHF/DHR II 2.6” EXO+ tyres and a ONOFF Pija dropper seatpost (with between 125mm – 200mm of travel depending on frame size).

Here are the three Crusher models and spec highlights:

Crusher £6299

Motor: Shimano EP801, 720Wh battery

Fork: Fox 38 Performance 160mm

Rear shock: Fox Float X Performance

Wheels: Mavic E-Deemax

Drivetrain: SRAM GX Eagle

Brakes: SRAM DB8

Crusher R £7499

Motor: Shimano EP801, 720Wh battery

Fork: Öhlins RXF 38 M.2 160mm

Rear shock: Öhlins TTX air

Wheels: Mavic E-Deemax

Drivetrain: SRAM XO1 Eagle

Brakes: SRAM Code Bronze Stealth

Crusher RR £8799

Motor: Shimano EP801, 720Wh battery

Fork: Öhlins RXF 38 M.2 160mm

Rear shock: Öhlins TTX AIR

Wheels: Mavic E-Deemax S

Drivetrain: Shimano Deore XT Di2

Brakes: Shimano Deore XT

mondraker.com