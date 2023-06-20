The Mondraker Crafty Carbon R eMTB is a thing of beauty

There’s no denying that the Mondraker Crafty Carbon R is a thing of beauty, and has the ride quality, finish and pricing it needs to succeed - it's nearly the full package

Mondraker splits its e-mtb range by intended use. And in the enduro/all mountain category alone it has four unique platforms: Dusk, Chaser, Crafty and Crafty Carbon, which in turn generates 12 unique models.

It’s a lot to take in but all you need to know here is that at £7,995, the Crafty Carbon R is the entry-level carbon bike. It gets a full carbon frame, including the rocker link of the Zero suspension design, and it comes in four frame sizes. It’s a full 29er and frame travel is 150mm, where the geometry has been designed around a 160mm travel Fox 38 Performance fork.

Need to know:

SRAM’s NX Eagle 12-speed cassette limits the gear to 11-50t and added weight

Stealth Air full carbon frame delivers 150mm travel from its Zero suspension design

Bosch Smart System with Kiox display and new wireless remote switch offers ultimate control

Onoff Forward Geometry 30mm stem and 800mm alloy bar provide a commanding riding position

Mondraker’s Forward Geometry concept really spearheaded longer reach measurements and shorter stems, but the 477mm reach on the size L Crafty Carbon R is now the norm, when it was one the exception. The Crafty Carbon R is still unique in this test though, as it’s the only bike with an integrated battery. As such, you have to remove the Bosch Performance Line CX motor if you want to slide the 750Wh Bosch Powertube out of the downtube.

Yes, the big battery negates the need for mid-ride battery swaps and makes the frame lighter, but the integrated design also precludes the Mondraker from enduro racing, and for anyone that needs to bring the battery indoors for changing.

Suspension

By having 10mm more fork travel, Mondraker helps balance out vertical wheel travel front and rear. The entry-level Fox 38 Performance fork is extremely sensitive, thanks to the lubrication channels on the back of the lower legs and the self-aligning 15mm axle, but it’s not got the same degree of support as the Grip 2 fork on the Whyte or Nukeproof.

More importantly it doesn’t have the same level of support as the Mondraker’s rear suspension, so the Crafty doesn’t feel perfectly balanced. To compensate we ended up running the fork a little firmer and the Float X shock a touch softer, which also helped drop the BB height a little. Probably the best option though, would probably be a lighter damping tune on the Float X shock.

Components

Routing the cables through the headset doesn’t do the SRAM NX 12-speed shifter any favours, as it makes the upshift action sluggish and heavy. And while thumb fatigue isn’t a genuine concern, at least when the bike is new and the cable isn’t bunged up, the shifting was easily the heaviest in the test. And the same can be said for the 11-50t SRAM NX cassette.

Mavic’s E-DeeMax wheels have great pace, and as the pioneers of tubeless tech, it should come as no surprise that the 2.6in Maxxis tyres held pressure for longer than most.

The SRAM DB8 brakes also deserve a special mention. Sure, they don’t look as polished as SRAM’s Code brakes, but the lever action is much smoother and lighter, which means it feels like less effort to achieve the same degree of stopping power from the 4-piston callipers.

Performance

Stand up to sprint and the Zero linkage on the Crafty Carbon R extends the shock, indicating the high degree of anti-squat designed into the Crafty’s 150mm rear suspension. Why you need that on an e-bike is up for debate, but it ties in with what we mentioned earlier about running a lighter compression tune on the shock, as the bike already pedals and climbs really well.

What we didn’t mention is that the Mondraker also has a nice damped feel to the carbon frame, not so stiff as to be jarring. while still offering precise confident handling. The smaller 31.8mm diameter alloy handlebar really helps in that regard too.

In terms of suspension and stiffness then, it sits neatly between the Trek and Specialized. The front end feels like the Specialized, the rear end more supportive like the Trek. And when riding all three bikes back to back, it was clear that Mondraker would benefit from a lower BB height and something as simple as flip-chips in the rocker link, like those on the Giant, would suffice.

Verdict There’s no denying that the Mondraker Crafty Carbon R is a thing of beauty, its demure frame proportions giving it a lightweight silhouette that masks the powerful Bosch motor and 750Wh battery. And while integration accentuates the sleek profile of this 29er e-bike, the fully integrated battery and headset cable routing will be sticking points that some riders simply won’t be able to see beyond. Mondraker clearly has the ride quality, finish and pricing it needs to succeed, all that’s missing on the Crafty Carbon R is the ability to adjust the geometry and a Grip 2 damper upgrade for the Fox 38 fork.