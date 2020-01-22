Michelin downhill tyre range now available

The perfect retro-modern tyres to go with your new Marzocchi Bomber Z1 Coil
Bringing misty-eyed memories back of the genuine classic Michelin Comp 16 tyres, the Bibendum crew have finally released new DH to the public.
The new range comprises the DH 34, the DH 22, the DH Mud and the intriguing DH 34 Bike Park.
Let’s break the rnage down and see if we can help you understand what tyre is designed for what type of riding and conditions.
‘Buy Now’ links
You will notice that beneath each product summary is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on one of these links then mbr may receive a small amount of money from the retailer should you go to purchase the product from them. Don’t worry, this does not affect the amount you pay.
Michelin DH 34
- 2.4in size only
- Wire bead only
- 26in, 27.5in, 29in diameters
- Tubeless ready
- Double-reinforced Downhill Shield casing
- Magi-X DH compound
- 1,200g (26in)
- Centre knobs inpsired by the old classic Comp 32
- Side knobs similar to those found on the new Wild Enduro
- Designed for hardpack and rocky terrain
- SRP £59.99
Michelin DH 22
- 2.4in size only
- Wire bead only
- 27.5in, 29in diameters
- Tubeless ready
- Double-reinforced Downhill Shield casing
- Magi-X DH compound
- 1,200g (27.5in)
- The all-rounder; designed for soft, mixed terrain
- SRP £59.99
Michelin DH Mud
- 2.4in size only
- Wire bead only
- 27.5in, 29in
- Tubeless ready
- Magi-X DH compound
- 1,250g (27.5in)
- The mud specialist; basically the excellent Wild Mud Advanced bigged up to 2.4in and beefed up casing.
- Stepped, cut-able knobbles
- SRP £64.99
Michelin DH 34 Bike Park
- 2.4in size only
- Wire bead only
- 27.5in, 29in diameters
- Tubeless ready
- Harder Gum-X compound
- 1,180g (27.5in)
- Essentially a harder compound version of the DH 34, with a less sophisticated casing.
- Ideal for biek park hammering but also well worth considering as a tough rear-specific tyre for anyone, especially ebike riders
- SRP £29.99