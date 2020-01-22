Michelin downhill tyre range now available

The perfect retro-modern tyres to go with your new Marzocchi Bomber Z1 Coil

Bringing misty-eyed memories back of the genuine classic Michelin Comp 16 tyres, the Bibendum crew have finally released new DH to the public.

The new range comprises the DH 34, the DH 22, the DH Mud and the intriguing DH 34 Bike Park.

Let’s break the rnage down and see if we can help you understand what tyre is designed for what type of riding and conditions.

Michelin DH 34

2.4in size only

Wire bead only

26in, 27.5in, 29in diameters

Tubeless ready

Double-reinforced Downhill Shield casing

Magi-X DH compound

1,200g (26in)

Centre knobs inpsired by the old classic Comp 32

Side knobs similar to those found on the new Wild Enduro

Designed for hardpack and rocky terrain

SRP £59.99

Michelin DH 22

2.4in size only

Wire bead only

27.5in, 29in diameters

Tubeless ready

Double-reinforced Downhill Shield casing

Magi-X DH compound

1,200g (27.5in)

The all-rounder; designed for soft, mixed terrain

SRP £59.99

Michelin DH Mud

2.4in size only

Wire bead only

27.5in, 29in

Tubeless ready

Magi-X DH compound

1,250g (27.5in)

The mud specialist; basically the excellent Wild Mud Advanced bigged up to 2.4in and beefed up casing.

Stepped, cut-able knobbles

SRP £64.99

Michelin DH 34 Bike Park