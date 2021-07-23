Bikefinder: sub £1000 mountain bikes in stock now

Quick! The nature of bikes in the current bike-stock climate is that they don’t hang around for very long before somebody snaps them up.

Our web trawlermen have been busy sifting through the stores to find out who has decent bikes in stock – and in decent choice of sizes. Somewhat surprisingly – and pleasingly – we actually turend up quite a good amount of good bikes from respectable brands. Trek, Merida, Orbea, Specialized, Cube, Voodoo, Polygon, Giant, Cannondale, Scott, Vitus and co.

‘View Bike’ links

You will notice that beneath each product summary is a ‘View Bike’ link. If you click on one of these links then mbr may receive a small amount of money from the retailer should you go to purchase the product from them. Don’t worry, this does not affect the amount you pay.

Trek Marlin 7 2022 (M, ML, L, XL) £800.00

“This is one of the most popular bikes for good reason. You get all the value, plus all the versatility – it’s a totally race-worthy mountain bike, with rear rack mounts if you use it for commuting.” View Bike at Leisure Lakes

Trek Roscoe 6 27.5+ 2022 (M, ML, L, XL) £1000.00

“The ideal gateway to mountain biking for new riders looking to have a fun time on the trail. It has plus-sized tyres that inspire confidence by keeping you stable.” View Bike at Leisure Lakes

Specialized Rockshopper Elite 29er 2021 (L, XL) £849.00

“Yep, we just re-read the spec sheet and still can’t believe it either. The Specialized Rockhopper Elite 29er Hardtail is one helluva lot of bike.” View Bike at Leisure Lakes

Orbea MX 50 27.5 2021 (S, M) £539.00

“Technologically speaking, Orbea MX 50 27.5 Hardtail Mountain Bike are especially innovative. They’re real fun machines.” View Bike at Leisure Lakes

Merida Big Seven 20 27.5 2021 (S, M) £575.00

“With the Merida Big Seven 20 27.5 Mountain Bike for MY21 we’ve upgraded all Big Nine and Big Seven to a new TFS frame with internal cable routing and very low stand over height.” View Bike at Leisure Lakes

Trek Marlin 6 2021 (XS, S, M, ML, L, XL) £600.00

“Trek Marlin 6 Hardtail Mountain Bikeis a cross country mountain bike built to give you an efficient off-road ride with a suspension fork that locks out, and smoother-shifting 2x drive train.” View Bike at Leisure Lakes

Trek X-Caliber 7 2021 (XS, M, ML, XL, XXL) £900.00

“The Trek X-Caliber 7 Hardtail mountain Bike is the perfect entry point to fast cross-country riding and racing. It’s a fully capable hardtail mountain bike with expert tech where it matters most.” View Bike at Leisure Lakes

Orbea MX 40 29er 2021 (M, L) £639.00

“Technologically speaking, Orbea MX 40 29er Hardtail Mountain Bike are especially innovative. They’re real fun machines.” View Bike at Leisure Lakes

Cube Aim SL 2021 (16in, 17in, 19in) £729.00

“The Cube Aim SL Hardtail Mountain Bike is a bike for riders looking to broaden their trail-riding horizons. The Suntour XCM suspension fork, with 100mm of fatigue-reducing travel.” View Bike at Leisure Lakes

Voodoo Braag (16in, 18in, 20in, 22in) £500.00

“You’ll have no issue at all with off-road terrain thanks to its Suntour XCM forks paired with its large 27.5″ wheels and Kenda K-1150 tyres, while 18 speed Shimano Altus gearing.” View Bike at Halfords

Polygon Sisku D5 27.5 (S, L) £1000 £900.00

“The Sisku D5 from Polygon is an entry level full-suspension mountain bike designed to take on everything from local single track trails, to all-day adventures in the mountains.” View Bike at Go Outdoors

Polygon Xtrada 5 29 (L, XL) £615.00 £550.00

“The Xtrada 5 from Polygon is a ‘do it all’ hardtail mountain bike perfect for those who need an all-rounder able to tackle mountain descents and trail-riding epics.” View Bike at Go Outdoors

Giant Talon 3 27.5 2021 (M, L) £499.00

“Get a feel for the trail with this all-new aluminium hardtail made for aspiring singletrack riders. It features stable 27.5-inch wheels so you can push the pace on climbs and let loose on the descents.” View Bike at Cycle Store

Cannondale Trail SE 4 2021 (M, L) £900.00

“Trail SE blends bigger tyres, more travel, and better spec with more attitude. Cannondale have built the award-winning frame know-how into our brand-new mountain hardtails.” View Bike at Evans Cycles

Cannondale Trail 7 2022 (M, L, XL) £550.00

“If you’re seeking a new challenge or off-road adventure then take to the trails with Cannondale and the Trail 7. Beautifully designed for a fantastic ride that’s packed with high performance features.” View Bike at Evans Cycles

Trek Marlin 5 2022 (XXS, XS, S, M, ML, XXL) £525.00

“A front suspension fork with 100mm of travel, 21 speeds, and mounts for a rack and kickstand make it an ideal choice for new trail riders or anyone looking for a comfortable bike.” View Bike at Evans Cycles

Trek Marlin 4 2022 (XS, S, M, ML) £450.00

“The Trek Marlin 4 is the perfect gateway to trail riding. It’s ideal for new riders who want a mountain bike with knobby tyres, that can double as a rugged commuter.” View Bike at Evans Cycles

Scott Scale 980 (S, M, L, XL) £989.00

“With a Suntour fork with 100mm of travel and remote lockout, Shimano Deore 12-speed drivetrain and Shimano hydraulic disc brakes this bike can take you on long cross-country rides.” View Bike at Tweeks Cycles

Vitus Nucleus 27 VR 2021 (M, L) £599.99

“The Vitus Nucleus is the 4x winner of the MBR magazine £500 Hardtail of the Year award. This model rolls upon 27.5″ wheels and is equipped with superb components aboard a quality frame.” View Bike at CRC

Don’t hang about!