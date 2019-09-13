Our pick of the best mountain bike lights deals right now

Shine on you crazy diamonds!

All of these mountain bike lights have more than 25% knocked off their price. And they all have at least 600 lumen illuminating power.

>>> The best mountain bike lights for 2019

We scoured the web for the best current night riding lights deals. These aren’t cheap, nasty lights. These are decent MTB lights at the best prices.

Ryder Alumia 1600 Lumen was £69.00, now £38.99

Save 43%! Lightweight, compact, USB rechargeable light. Powerful 600 lumen philips luxeon-M LED. Aluminium casing. High quality Lithium-ion (2200mAh 5v) battery pack. 3 modes: high, low and flashing. Mountable on handle bars; or can be used as a torch. Micro USB cable included.

NiteRider Pro Enduro Remote 3600 Lumen was £500.00, now £300.00

Save £200! Ultra bright 3600 lumen output. Remote switch for ease of operation. Affordable top of the line lighting system. The preferred light for serious MTB riders. Perfect for handlebar mounting. FL 1 Standard IP64, water resistant. 4 light modes. Dual beam.

Ravemen PR 600 Lumen was £64.99, now £39.99

Save 38%! LED: 2*CREE XP-G2 with a lifespan of 50000 hours. Battery: 3400mAh/3.7V rechargeable Lithium-ion battery. Dimensions (Headlight): 85mm (L)*48mm (W)*27mm (H). Weight (Headlight): 165g. Materials: The front and main body is made by aluminium with Mil Type III Hard Coat Anodizing; the rear part and the handlebar mount are made by durable plastic.

Moon X-Power 1800 Lumen was £209.99, now £133.50

Save 36%! 4 Cree XM-L (U2) LEDS. CNC aluminium alloy body. Quick release handlebar bracket. Quick release helmet mount. Precision optical lens. The LEDs are mounted on copper plated LED boards to increase the heat transfer rate and enhance the lights performance.

Gemini XERA LED 950 Lumen was £149.99, now £99.99

Save 33%! Battery: 2-Cell Battery 2600mAh, 4-Cell Battery 5200mAh. Weight: 55g Xera Light Head, 122g 2-Cell Battery, 229g 4-Cell Battery. Modes: Low / Med / High / Flash (All programmable to ten brightness levels). Material: Hard Anodized Aluminum. Safety: LED Thermal Protection, Charging Protection, Low Battery Warning.

Merlin K20 2000 Lumen was £189.98. now £89.99

Save 53%! 2pcs Cree XM-L2 U2 LEDs, with 2000m output. 4×18650 4400mAh battery case. Four modes: 10%-40%-70%-100% output. Protected circuit board with temp control. Multi-functional: bike light, headlamp, helmet light.

Exposure Diablo Mk8 1400 Lumen was £199.95, now £129.99

Save 35%! TAP Technology. Smart Port Technology. Cable Free Design. Intelligent Thermal Management. Optimum Mode Selector. Fuel Gauge. Made in the UK.

Exposure Toro Mk10 2650 Lumen was £305.00, now £208.99

Save 31%! LED Configuration: 3 x White XPL2 Cree LED. Lumens: Max 2000 Reflex 2650. Battery: 8,700 mAh Lithium-Ion. Anodised 6063 Aluminium. Water Resistance IPX6.

Deals don’t last forever

The intrinsic nature of sales is that they don’t last forever. They are on for a limited time; either the stock sells out and there’s none left in your size, or the price goes back up again once the sales promotion is over. In other words, check the date when this story was published (see top of page, publication dates is listed next to the author name) to see when these deals were announced and act fast.