Look at the backyard bike track Matt Jones built during lockdown. Track can be navigated over 10 different ways and is made up of over 100 tons of dirt.

Red Bull: “Today, the Red Bull athlete pulls back the curtain on his creation in the inaugural episode of ‘Backyards’. Desperate to maintain his edge as one of the best mountain bike slopestyle riders during lockdown, Matt Jones built a backyard bike track that has been the envy of riders across the world who were itching to get back onto their favourite trails. Weeks of back-breaking work shifting dirt and clay helped Matt build a course that starts with three rollers splitting into five pump tracks and technical lines that can be navigated over 10 different ways. Included in the run is a step-up, chunky spine, shark fin, hip and big jump that gives Jones enough challenges to stay fresh on his bike.”

Matt Jones: “The goal wasn’t to build something that I could do massive tricks on, as the biggest jump is only 1.4 metres high compared to the four metre ramps i’m usually hitting in competition. It was all about staying on top of my riding, keeping fit and active and ultimately just keeping myself on my bike for as long as possible.”