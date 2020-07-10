Dirty Deals: knee pads, saddles, loadsa Schwalbe tyres and more!

We've trawled (and trawled again) the best online bike shops to bring you these beauties

Dirty Deals on a Friday again. Shall we do this every week? We’ve trawled (and trawled again) the best online bike shops to bring you these beauties.

Fox Enduro Pro Knee Guard was £75.00, now £52.00

Save 31%! These offer much more protection than your typical knee sleeve design. Not so much in the armour and/or thckness sense (they’re still thin and airy jobbers) but just look at the length of them. Much longer than most knee sleeves. What’s good about that? Well, for a start it means you can overlap them with your liner short hem grippers so that they stay in palce. That’s well worth the money alone!

SDG Circuit MTN Ti-Alloy saddle was £79.99, now £52.00

Save 35%! ” Kevlar-covered edges along the sides proved tough in mud and grit throughout the winter, and even withstood a couple of huge crashes, which bodes well for long-term resilience. This keeps you feeling well planted while shifting position. It’s also comparatively low-profile, which may help you achieve a fraction more clearance if your frame has a tall seat tube.” – MBR review, 9/10

Pedro’s Diagonal Cutter 6″ Pliers was £29.99, now £24.00

Save 20%! There is almost no real, logical, finiancial reason to buy thesse pliers. You most likely already have some snips or cable cutters in your tool collection for trimming down your zip ties. But… there’s something about really nice, OTT tools that is forever appealing and, in practice, forever pleasing to hold and use. Tiny joys.

Muc-Off Ultimate Tubeless Set-Up Kit was £40.00, now £25.00

Save 38%! Everything you need to finally sort out your wheels properly. Rim tapes, the best sealant in the business, brilliant and beautiful valves (yes, tubeless valves can be beautiful). Designed for modern rims with internal width range of 28-30mm.

Schwalbe Magic Mary Addix Soft 29 x 2.35in tyre was £44.99, now £35.99

Save 20%! The Magic Mary is creeping up on the rail and it might – just might – eclipse the almighty Maxxis Minion DHF as the experienced UK rider’s weapon of choice. It’s not as fast as a Minion DHF but for riders who require more braking hold power and loose condition performance, this Mary really is Magic.

Schwalbe Dirty Dan Addix Ultra Soft 27 x 2.35in tyre was £64.99, now £44.99

Save 31%! A beast of a tyre. A purple striped beast at that. That bright purple (magenta?) stripe on the tyre denotes that this made from Schwalbe’s softest, stickiest, slowest rebounding rubber: Addix Ultra Soft. As well as sounding like toilet roll, Addix Ultra Soft is the grippiest rubber we’ve encoutnered since the halcyon days of Maxxis Slow Reezay. Eeey… them were the days (of insane dragginess).

Schwalbe Magic Mary VertStar 27.5 x 2.35in tyre was £64.99, now £39.95

Save 39%! Yes, another Magic Mary. This one has a very specific appeal though: as a rear tyre for an e-bike. Super thick carcass, great gobs of traction both uphill and downhill. And in a decent compound that isn’t ridiculously fast-wearing.

