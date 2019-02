It's dirty work but someone's got to do it

A group of thirteen mountain bikers spent last weekend not riding. Instead of riding in the unexpected February sunshine, they toiled with trail tools.

Between them the group, in conjunction with The Malvern Hills Trust, successfully managed to sort out the bridleways on the Pinnacle Hill area of the Malvern range. One trail in particular – although popular with bikes, horses and walkers – had become overgrown with tenacious scrubby vegetation. The path is now better for users to pass each other on and also has improved views.

Quoted in the Worcester News, Beck Baker, from The Malvern Hills Trust: “We’d like to thank all the volunteers who gave up their Saturday morning to put something back into the hills we know and love.

“In the winter sunshine, everyone got stuck into tackling prickly gorse and broom to open up access for visitors, whether they’re on foot or on two wheels.

“We’re looking forward to installing our third and final signposted mountain biking route, which will feature the section of bridleway that has been cleared by volunteers.

“Mountain biking is a fantastic way to enjoy the views the hills have to offer and is a great way to stay fit and healthy. Providing more information for cyclists will help riders to enjoy this shared landscape in a way that keeps them special for the future.”