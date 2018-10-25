Two waymarked mountain bike trails now open on Malvern Hills

Two official routes now open and one more in the pipeline

Signposted mountain biking trails can now be found on the Malvern Hills. The routes form part of the Malvern by Mountain Bike project.

Malverns by Mountain Bike is a campaign by the Malvern Hills Trust and local mountain bikers. The aim is to encourage responsible mountain biking on the Malvern Hills and Commons.

Malverns by Mountain Bike have been working closely with local mountain bikers to produce maps, route guides and waymarked trails.

Short route

“As the name suggests, this is the shortest of our three signposted routes around the Malvern Hills. Starting at North Quarry car park, this 5.6km route climbs quickly up to Lady Howard De Walden Drive. Ride along this sweeping path that circuits both North Hill and Table Hill offering fantastic views across Herefordshire and Worcestershire before a descent down to your start point.”

Medium route

“The Medium Route takes in a circuit of the northern section of the Malvern Hills for a ride totalling 8.7km. You’ll travel along wide Victorian paths through woodlands and past the historic St Ann’s Well before climbing up to the Gold Mine. Here, you can leave the trail and follow the main surfaced path up to the highest point on the Malvern Hills, the Worcestershire Beacon. Returning to the trail, ride around the western side of the Worcestershire Beacon with fantastic views towards Wales (if you pick a sunny day) before looping round to your start point.”

Check the routes out here.

And there’s more

As part of the project, Malverns by Mountain Bike have recognised that the bridleway network on the Malvern Hills is disjointed and incomplete in places. To help improve access on the Hills they have created a number of permissive paths to allow mountain bikers to better explore the area.All the permissive paths can be viewed on a new walking and cycling map and guide.