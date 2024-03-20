Madison’s new Code Breaker II glasses offer massive coverage for less than the price of a mudguard

Killer value eyewear, the Code Breaker II is £34.99, with massive coverage

Madison has a history of making great eyewear at killer prices, so you’ll understand why we’re so excited about the new Code Breaker II glasses, part of the brand’s new clothing range.

When we tested the Madison Crypto Glasses and scored them a perfect 10 rating the only downside was how fast they sold out. Now the Code Breaker IIs are here we’ve got some pretty lofty expectations for a pair of glasses that costs just £34.99, but that could end up rated as one of the best mountain bike glasses.

The lenses look just as large as the Cryptos, made from polycarbonate they’re scratch and moisture resistant, and offer UVA and UVB protection. So far so ordinary, but it gets better – the lenses are interchangeable, you can switch between a clear lens for winter riding, a mirrored lens in case the sun ever comes out, and a photochromic that adapts between different light conditions. You do pay a premium for the latter two lens options, but it’s just £5 more money than the clear lens option.

Madison Code Breaker 2 Glasses

£34.99

The Madison Code Breaker 2s are unique. They offer big coverage and a light-sensitive a photochromic lens, but cost a fraction of the price of glasses from brands like 100%, Oakley or Smith. View Deal at Madison

Lenses that adjust to varying light conditions aren’t usually available for less than £100 – our fave the 100% Speedcraft is £150. You can also get a Code Breaker II with all three lenses for £59.99, but honestly you’ll only really use the light adaptive one.

The new Code Breaker II shares much of the same frame tech of the Crypto Glasses too, they’re made from a TR-90 frame, which we know proves lightweight, flexible and durable. TR-90 has something called ‘plastic memory’ which means you can forget about them, sit on them in your pocket, and they’ll spring back to the same shape.

New Madison clothing for spring and summer

Madison has also reworked its mountain bike clothing range and added more of its enduro-style Flux lines, like the Flux Trail Men’s Short Sleeve Jersey. There are trail shorts and trousers for men and women, and a brand new Roam Windproof Packable Primaloft Gilet for £69.99.

You can sift through the Freewheel website and find the best lines for your riding, but what we really like is Madison’s commitment to sustainability. This means it has launched a new repair centre where you can have your damaged items mended and returned, or recycled into other products so there’s guaranteed to be nothing going to landfill. Madison says 90% of the range is made from recycled materials too, while the packaging is now minimalist and entirely plastic free.