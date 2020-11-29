This new helmet won't make you ride like Danny MacAskill, but you can benefit from his experience.

Trails and technical mountain biking phenom, Danny MacAskill, has a new signature lid.

Endura has announced that it will be producing and marketing a signature Danny MacAskill helmet.

Although Danny has only been a team rider for Endura since 2015, his association with the brand reaches back many years, to his first job in a bike shop, where he used a pair of Endura waterproof gloves.

The Scottish trails and mountain biking legend has taken a fair few tumbles in his time and recognizes the merit of a comfortable, yet robust, helmet.

With Danny’s input, Endura’s industrial designers responded and produced the new signature product line. The company is targeting street trails, bike park and dirt jump riders with this new helmet.

Available in Small/medium and large/extra-large sizes, the Danny MacAskill signature helmet has generous protection coverage. It is certified to the EN1078:2012 and A1:2012 standards and features some clever ergonomics.

Easier to adjust

Traditional jump bike type helmets often lack proper ventilation and the convenience of slick fit adjustment. Endura’s design team evaluated these issues and created a helmet that has all the structural coverage a dirt jumper or park rider would require, without sacrificing comfort.

The helmet has removable padding, which uses a moisture wicking fabric, whilst the micro-adjustment fit system can easily be tightened or loosened with one hand. Endura’s

Boosting comfort, when you are boosting those jumps on a hot day, are an array of external vents feeding airflow into the helmet’s internal channels.

The Endura Danny MacAskill signature edition helmet comes in a single colour (blue) and is priced at £49.99.