Kona Process X long travel and mullet-able

Process X is Kona's full-on Enduro World Series-worthy bike

New 2021 model the Kona Process X is longest travel Process to date, with 161mm of rear travel paired with 170mm travel forks up front.

There are actually two models: the £5,499 Process X and the flagship £7,299 Process X DL. Both bikes are carbon fibre and both roll on 29in wheels as specced, although the rocker has a flipchip which enables a 27.5in wheel to be run in the rear.

There is no indication in the provided charts detailing if/how the mullet configuration changes the geometry at all. In our experience, a flipchip is rarely capable of switching bettern 29 and 27.5 without some of overall alteration (lower BB and slacker angles usually). We shall see.

On a related note, the chainstays also have two length settings – 435mm or 450mm – which can be chosen for either 29in or 27.5in rear wheels, depending if you want stable or ‘playful’ modes.

Essentially the Process X is Kona’s full-on Enduro World Series-worthy bike, where 160mm+ travel 29ers are becoming something of a must-have.

Kona has always had pretty progressive long ‘n’ low ‘n’ slack geometry and the Process X continues this theme. The head angle is 63.5°. The seat angle is 77.5°. The seat tubes are impressively short and afford the ability for all rider heights to run longer length droppers (S-M get 170mm posts, L-XL get 200mm posts).

As mentioned, there are two chainstay settings. As well as the the stability/playfulness change, Kona elaborate that the shorter 435mm length may suit shorter riders better while the longer 450mm stays suit taller riders.

What else do we know? The bikes will sport reduced offset forks. The rear shock is trunnion mount. It has space for a full size water bottle. The internal cable routing can be set-up with UK or Euro/USA run options. There’s a pair of downtube protectors and flush mounted ISCG tabs.