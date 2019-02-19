Kilian Bron Instagram stunt gets him reported to the police

Dam, the man

French freerider Kilian Bron is facing trial by Instagram after one of his posts showed him riding down the face of a dam in Western Australia.

Mountain bikers and dam walls seem to have something of an attraction. Remember Primoz Ravnik riding down an insanely near-vertical dam wall back in 2015?

The dam in question this time is the Mundaring Weir in Western Australia. And the Instagram posting was aty the tail of end of January.

Quoted on the Perth Now news website, the Water Corporation stated: “It appears the cyclist in the photo has committed an act of criminal trespass and it is a police matter. Not only is this act illegal, it is extremely dangerous and stupid. At around 40 metres, the wall is very high and very steep. Safety barriers and warning signs are in place as the dam is an important drinking water source for people living in communities from Mundaring to Kalgoorlie. To help ensure our drinking water at the source is protected, it is vital the public work with us by staying out of restricted areas of the dam and not climb walls, fences, pipework or other operational infrastructure.”