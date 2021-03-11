The German gravity and trail bike company is moving towards a new naming convention.

YT has announced a change in the naming convention of its mountain bikes and move away from model year updates.

The German customer-direct brand will replace the traditional spec grades in each model, with a numbered system. This is part of YT’s decision to have all its models known as ‘Core’ builds, with the individual parts kits designation by number.

Instead of YT’s traditional ‘Pro Race-Pro-Comp-Base’ designation, each model range will become Core, with a numbered build hierarchy. Running changes will be applied as and when YT’s product planners see fit.

The higher your YT Core number, the better your build specification. YT will also be releasing limited-edition builds of all its models, marketed under ‘Uncaged’ designation.

Launching the new naming convention for YT, is its 2021 Jeffsy range, although the Core product strategy will soon become substantive on Izzo, Capra, Decoy and Tues.

Core starts out as metal

The new Jeffsy Core 2 uses YT’s aluminium frame with a Fox Float Performance suspension That gets you a 160mm 36 up front and DPX2 at the rear, controlling 150mm of travel. The 1×12 drivetrain is SRAM’s NX Eagle.

YT has priced the Jeffsy Core 2 at £2 499, with the 29er version weighing 15.3kg and the 27.5” bike 200g lighter, at 15.1kg.

Upgrade to Jeffsy Core 3 and your Fox 36 fork goes to Elite level specification, with the same upgrade for the shock, which sits within a carbon-fibre frame.

The SRAM 1×12 drivetrain also improves from NX to GX. From this build upwards, the Jeffsy’s front suspension is trimmed from 160- to 150mm, as 29er wheels are standard, whilst Core 2 bikes can be run as 27.5”.

The Jeffsy Core 3 uses SRAM G2R brakes and the complete bike weight is 14.4kg with a purchase price of £3 599.

The peak Core carbon build

YT’s premium production Jeffsy build is now known as the 4. Its Fox 36 fork and DPX2 shock are Factory specification. SRAM’s X01 Eagle is the drivetrain speciation and the brakes are G RSC. YT claims a 13.9kg weight rating for its Jeffsy Core 4 29er and retail pricing is £4 499.

All YT’s new Jeffsy Core variants run 200/200mm brake rotors and roll Maxxis Minion DHR II 2.4” width tyres.