Quick overview of YT Industries’ 2020 mountain bikes

YT with a whole load of BNG and updated specs

YT Industries kicks the new year off with their 2020 range. New colours and several new spec choices will continue to make YT bikes an attractive option.

>>> Editor’s Choice 2019 – home of the best bikes and products on the market

YT Industries press release

Sending it into 2020 with YT’s new colors

January 8, 2020 – Forchheim, Germany: Whether you are sending road gaps and drops in the bike park or getting loose on local singletrack the new colors for the JEFFSY, CAPRA, TUES, DECOY and DIRT LOVE will turn heads. The new range is available on www.yt-industries.com.

Dropping into the New Year with a fresh look

Each bike category will be available in Titan Silver, Ghostship Green, Dune Grey, Twotone Blue and Black Magic depending on the spec. On top of the new skins the 27 and 29 builds have been updated with the latest gear. Both all-mountain and enduro bikes have received 12-speed drive trains from Shimano and SRAM. YT has a wide variety of bikes from shred machines for rookies to premium race rockets for all pros out there.

“We are stoked to announce the new range with the new colors and can’t wait to send it into the new season! We are constantly looking to improve and develop our existing range while also looking for new opportunities. It is going to be a very exciting year.” – Markus Flossmann, CEO YT Industries

JEFFSY is back to reign – MAXXIS tires provide superior grip

JEFFSY returns for another standout year on the trails. YT’s all-mountain bike is an absolute all- rounder that lets mountain bikers own uphills and send it down technical terrain with ease. After the carbon frame ‘redefined friendship’ last year it returns this year to conquer every trail put in its path. The carbon JEFFSY is available as a Pro Race, Pro and Comp model. The frame sizes vary from S to XXL and are not necessarily defined by body size but by riding style and personal preference. Build updates for all 2020 models include SRAM Eagle drivetrains and MAXXIS tires to help manage both demanding climbs as well as fast descents and deliver perfect grip in any conditions.

A CAPRA to conquer trails – All models specced with full SRAM Eagle drivetrains

The CAPRA is an absolute beast that tackles every uphill with ease while letting riders send it down the most technical downhills with steeze. Known as the GOAT for its best-in-class riding characteristics and high-end spec, YT’s enduro is available with both 27.5- and 29-inch wheels and offers 170 mm or 180 mm of travel respectively allowing it to eat rocks, roots and loam for breakfast. The CAPRA is available as a Pro Race, Pro and Comp model in 2020 and for those that prefer to hit the trails on an aluminum frame, the Base model is the bike-of-choice. Build updates for 2020 include full SRAM Eagle drivetrains for all models and depending on Pro Race, Pro, Comp and Base models RockShox or FOX front and rear suspension.

TUES with style – 10 years of going all-out

Proven on the World Cup tracks around the world and with four World Cup titles on its CV, the TUES is ready to drop into the gnarliest trails our planet has to offer. YT’s ruthless downhill bike is celebrating its 10-year anniversary in 2020 and will do so by destroying rock gardens and ploughing over roots all day long. The TUES will also be the go-to-ride for both the YT Mob and two-time Junior World Champion Vali Höll during the World Cup season 2020. The TUES is available with a 27.5-inch wheel as a Pro (carbon), Comp (aluminum) and Base (aluminum) model in sizes S to XXL whereas the 29- inch TUES comes with a high-end Pro Race (carbon) and Pro (carbon) build in sizes Regular, Long and X-Long.

A DECOY is the real deal – All-new 12-speed Shimano drivetrain

YT Industries sent shockwaves and turned heads in 2019 by releasing its first E-MTB. The DECOY redefines the common perception of E-MTBs and raises the bar when it comes to an agile and good- looking ride with a built-in lift. The DECOY has uncaged gravity genes and the relentless mullet build offers the best of both wheels. This unstoppable enduro bike tackles every trail and even puts a smile on your face when you head back up technical trails to drop back in again for a second helping of gravity madness. Offered in frame sizes S to XXL the Pro Race delivers a high-end spec to go with a full carbon frame whereas the Comp model has top-of-the-range components to round off the carbon front and aluminum rear triangle. Build updates for 2020 include the high-powered 12-speed Shimano drivetrain.

DIRT LOVE for Dirt Lovers

The DIRT LOVE is the gravity defying dirt jump bike from YT. If Cork 7’s, Double Backflips and Triple Tailwhips are part of your weekly or even daily routine, then this is the bike you’re looking for. The DIRT LOVE is the longest YT Family member, being the origin of what YT is today. Because of the heritage and meaning the bike has for the direct selling brand from Germany, it is developed with a lot of passion. Combining agility and ruggedness the bike comes in size options regular and long.

Wondering where the aluminum JEFFSY and other DECOY models are? We have heard there is more to come.