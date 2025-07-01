Jackson Goldstone has won 3 World Cup races on a stock Santa Cruz V10, with a lead weight strapped to the down tube, beating a slew of exotic prototypes

We dive into the tech details of Jackson Goldstone's unbeatable Santa Cruz V10 downhill bike.

Jackson Goldstone has dominated the early part of the Whoop UCI Downhill series aboard his Santa Cruz V10 downhill bike. Aside from the first round in Poland, the 21 year-old has won three rounds on the trot, at Loudenvielle, Leogang, and Val di Sol, and that’s after being off for a year with injury after a crash at the Red Bull Hardline in 2024. So what’s the young Canadian riding? We snuck into the Santa Cruz Syndicate pits and took a nerdy deep dive into the details of his Santa Cruz V10.

Off-the-shelf Vs. exotic prototype

What’s really interesting about Jackson’s Santa Cruz is that it’s a stock frame that you can actually go out and buy today. So while Specialized Gravity is evolving an extremely expensive prototype, and brands like Norco, Mondraker and Commencal are playing with unobtainable frames with multiple adjustments in terms of kinematics, geometry, weight, and stiffness, Jackson’s bike is basically stock with a few off-the-shelf hop-ups and mods. How’s that for a flex?

Geometry settings

Kicking off with the frame, Jackson runs a stock medium V10 frame, and at Leogang (where we filmed it) he was running the neutral headset position and the long chainstay setting. Which, if Santa Cruz’s figures are accurate, should give a similar reach (452mm) to the chainstay measurement (451mm). The V10 boasts 208mm of rear wheel travel, paired with a Fox 40 with 200mm travel. It’s uses an MX wheel set-up with a 27.5in wheel at the back.

Weighing games

Lashed to the bottom of the down tube with a Peaty’s frame strap is a 1.8kg lead weight, designed to improve the unsprung mass ratio, and attached to the steerer tube is a CounterSycle mass damper. As this is mounted in front of the head tube, rather than inside the steerer tube of the Fox 40 fork, it will also affect the centre of gravity of the steering assembly. Inside the tube is a 550g weight suspended between two springs, and the idea is to cancel out a certain frequency of vibration felt through the chassis.

No kickbacks

In order to reduce pedal kickback and also chain slap, Jackson runs a prototype OChain spider with up to 150 of free crank movement before engaging the rapid Chris King hub.

Even the fastest riders have to slow down, and Jackson has been bouncing between sets of the new Shimano XTR four-piston brakes, and what looks to be a new Saint gravity brake, also from Shimano. The levers of which are mounted to a OneUp handlebar. Jackson also runs the OneUp grips (narrow), Crankbrothers Mallet DH pedals, and a Burgtec saddle.

Unobtainable rubber

Mounted to the Reserve DH carbon rims are some special Maxxis tyres. They may look like a bog-standard Assegai/Minion DHR II, but being on the Maxxis Test Pilot program means that these have a tougher casing (he’s not running inserts) and perhaps even a special rubber compound.