Red Bull Hardline Tasmania ushers in a new era of free-racing with incredible performances from Rónán Dunne, Gracey Hemstreet and Louise-Anna Ferguson

Women's downhill racing took a huge leap forwards down under, while young gun, Rónán Dunne usurped Hardline king Bernard Kerr in the men's race.

5,000 lucky ticket holders witnessed the first Red Bull Hardline to take place in Tasmania over the weekend – and they also witnessed history being made. The first female competitors to not only make it to the finals, but to complete full race runs. Red Bull Hardline as an event is 10 years old this year, and usually takes place in northern Wales. But for the first time, it headed abroad to Tasmania, Australia, where riders took in a 2.3km track with 575 metres of descent. The biggest gap jump was enough to give most of us watching from the comfort of our couch the heebie-jeebies – at 75ft that’s some serious air time.

Feeling inspired to try some new trails? Discover new trails to entice you in 2024.

Irishman and Mondraker’s new signing Rónán Dunne managed to seal the win, with Bernard Kerr taking a close second and George Brannigan rounding out the podium. The first female competitors to make it to the finals were Gracey Hemstreet and Louise-Anna Ferguson. Hemstreet made it down unscathed, but Ferguson’s run wasn’t as smooth, with the rider coming off a few times – but making it back on the bike and successfully down the hill to make history.

The other female riders invited to the event included Hannah Bergemann, Tahnee Seagrave and Harriet Burbidge-Smith. Unfortunately they didn’t qualify for the final race runs, and Darcy Coutts, the Tasmanian rider was injured and couldn’t compete in the finals.

Red Bull estimated the course time would take around 3.5 minutes, but Dunne’s winning time exceeded expectations, finishing in 3:08.145.

As expected, the Tasmanian landscape is vastly different to that of the Welsh hills, with riders commenting on how different sections were throughout the track. From dust to mud, there was plenty for the riders to tackle – and they did so in style. And if sun and dust aren’t your thing, and you’re crying out for some big slabs and Welsh weather, the Dyfi Valley edition takes place on 1st and 2nd June 2024.