The only video from Leogang you NEED to watch, plus 6 other talking points from the UCI World Cup MTB triple-header

Leogang didn't disappoint as the UCI DH, XC and Enduro World Series were held in the same place for the only time this year

Cross-country, enduro and downhill racing all in one weekend?! It’s madness, it’s chaos, and we love it. To watch live downhill World Cup and XC racing you need TNT Sports, so for the benefit of those who can’t, won’t or don’t shell out the cash, here’s what happened: Leogang was full of surprises.

The beauty of having three different disciplines racing in the same place at the same weekend is that we get to see hundreds of the best mountain bikers in the world showing us the best of their part of the sport. And, with the weather changing over the weekend, we got treated to a downhill track that got dryer and faster, and an XC and Enduro course that, er, turned into a bit of a slopfest. Or as editor Danny said, it’s “death on a stick there in the wet.”

But with so much going on, we thought we’d round-up the weekend of racing with a few key talking points, rather than relay exactly what happened…let’s go.

Whatever the Canadians are drinking, I want some

Seriously, we know they have some of the best riding in the world over there, but Gracey Hemstreet and Jackson Goldtsone have been on FIRE the past two rounds. Sure, it’s early doors in the season, but it’s great to see back-to-back wins from two of downhill’s most exciting young riders.

The last time we had an elite woman win back-to-back world cups was none other than Vali Holl back in 2021, so Hemstreet is in esteemed company with her wins in Leogang and Loudenvielle.

Isla Short has her strongest XC World Cup finish

Scottish powerhouse and now privateer racer, Isla Short has had her fair share of difficulties over the years but it looks like all her hard work is finally paying off. Over the weekend she finished 14th in the XCC and 7th in the XCO – her best-ever finish in a cross-country world cup.

We love to see her thriving and can’t wait to find out what she’s capable of over the course of the season.

Cink proves the Guinness tagline is true

It might have taken Ondřej Cink 12 years to win his first XCO World Cup, but he’s finally done it at the age of 34. The muddy conditions seemed to work in his favour, as he managed to secure a gap after 6 laps of racing – although it wasn’t quite as large a margin as he’d probably have liked.

Melamed and Conolly take the mud in their stride

The Enduro World Series hasn’t had much luck with the weather so far this year, but that didn’t stop Jesse Melamed and Ella Conolly taking their second wins in a row in Leogang. The course was more technical than previously after a heavy winter washed away much of the dirt that buffered between tyre and rock and root, but the slower course worked in Melamed’s favour and he has now leapt into the top 5 in the overall standings.

Conolly looked pretty comfortable leading into stage 4, before an off cost her 20 seconds. Going into the final run she was still leading but only by 16 seconds, with Simona Kuchyňková hot on her heels. The Brit managed to get through the final stage unscathed and has opened up a 500 point lead in the overall standings after her victory in Leogang.

Hoffmann’s crash shows the precision these racers have

After qualifying in 6th place in Q1, Hoffmann ended up missing finals after she crashed during a morning practice session on Saturday. Coming out of the motorway section at high speed, she launched onto the wooden wall ride but ended up shooting over the top, knocking herself unconscious in a horror crash.

Thankfully, she’s posted to her social media that it appears she’s walked away relatively unharmed – but it just goes to show the millimetre precision these riders have to avoid big missteps on world cup tracks.

Pieterse looks unstoppable

Can anyone stop the Dutchwoman in the XC? It’s looking unlikely. The reigning XCO World Champion and winner of the last two rounds rode away from the field early on in Sunday’s XCO race, eventually finishing 50 seconds ahead of Samara Maxwell, who is also having a pretty stellar season so far.

Loris Vergier still winning in the moustache competition

Okay maybe this isn’t reserved for Leogang, but can we take a moment to appreciate Vergier’s moustache game?! Though many try to compete, Vergier remains the world champion in our eyes on the moustache front. Just watch him shave it off for Val di Sole now…

Blevins takes charge of the Specialized team

It looks like American Chris Blevins is the new Specialized Factory Racing XC team leader, after beating teammate Victor Koretsky once again in the XCC. He managed four wins on the trot after Saturday’s victory, although suffered in the muddier conditions on Sunday in the XCO. But it does mean Koretsky has a lot of catching up to do if he wants to defend his overall leader’s position.