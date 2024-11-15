I’ve used every tubeless sealant out there but Muc-Off’s No Puncture gunk works best… and it’s on sale right now with 29% off

Amazon’s got 1l of Muc-Off Muc-Off No Puncture Hassle tyre sealant at 29% off, now £24.76

Black Friday is a good excuse to splurge on stuff you don’t really need, but you’d really love to use. It’s more useful than that though, it’s a good time to stock up on essentials you’d buy anyway throughout the year, and save yourself some money.

Things like tyre sealant. Muc-Off’s No Puncture Hassle sealant is the best tubeless sealant in the business, we’ve back to back tested it against everything from Orange Seal to the original Stans and it seals bigger holes. It’s that simple really, Muc-Off makes the best-clogging formula, so you’re less likely to get punctures if you use it.

I’ve seen it seal a 5mm cash on the sidewall that I thought would be a ride ender. Part of the genius of it is it’s just more concentrated than the other sealants out there, way more viscous and less runny. It still manages to distribute itself around the inside of the tyre though, so have no worries it’ll puddle at the bottom because it coats the carcass nicely.

There are shed loads of Black Friday mountain bike deals out there, too many for a normal rider with family/job/responsibilities to sift through, so we’ll be doing the hard graft on it. Over the next few weeks we’ll root out the best stuff with the biggest discounts and post them up on our deals hub page, so check in from time to time and see what’s new.

Muc-Off No Puncture Hassle sealant on Amazon

Muc-Off No Puncture Hassle sealant has a really weird name, and it’s also not cheap at full price. Buy it in those convenient little pouches of ml and it’ll cost you £20 for both ends. That’s insane, given you need to top it up every three months you’ll spend more on the gunk over the course of a year than you will on tyres.

Instead Amazon has a great deal right now on big 1l bottles of the stuff, which means you’ll have a year’s supply. I reckon that’s enough for five complete tyre changes (if you’re really geeky about tyre choice), or more likely two changes when you swap to mud tyres and back again, and a shed load left for top ups.

Muc Off has sealed the nail on the head with this product. There’s one more thing to know about it too, Muc Off has pumped some UV dye into the formula, which means you can run a UV detector over your tyre every so often, and spot those tiny leaks that could presage the death of a tyre. Yes this is proper geeky, but some of us are just built that way.