Hunting ban in effect after death of mountain biker in Morzine

An online campaign has begun calling for changes to hunting in the Morzine area and beyond

Following the tragic death of Marc Sutton, the mayor of Montriond has instigated a temporary ban on hunting – known as ‘la chasse’ – in the area.

Local residents and riders in the Morzine area have started a new Facebook page that is calling for permanent changes to what is allowed and when with regards hunting in the poplar mountain biking resort area.

The Facebook page is called Changeons Le Decret Chasse De Montriond/morzine *this Can’t Happen Again.

A prominent post on the page states: “This accident could have been avoided with better signs from the top of the trail and from the bottom of the trail. In addition, Morzine and Montriond now enjoy international fame due to the many cyclists who come in every summer. These same tourists who have no idea that it’s hunting all over France.”

The page is also encouraging other people in areas outside of Morzine to write letters to their local authorities to review their policies with regards ‘la chasse’.

Tributes have been continuing to Mr Sutton. The Wild Beets restaurant where he worked has said Mr Sutton was “hardworking, generous and incredibly kind person who lived life to the full and spent as much time as he could in the mountains .. He was never happier than on his snowboard or mountain bike and he knew the pistes and trails of Morzine like the back of his hand.”

“We can’t describe how completely devastated we are by his death and are all finding it hard to accept that we won’t see him again … He was dearly loved by all of his friends here and also his family in the UK. Marc loved and respected everything about the mountains and nature and tried to make it a better place.”