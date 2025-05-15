New teams, new riders, new bikes, new rules! And it looks like rain! How to watch the 2025 UCI Downhill World Cup in Bielsko-Biala, Poland, this weekend

Bielsko-Biała in Poland hosts the opening weekend of the 2025 downhill season. There are lots of changes to the teams, and the format, so here's everything you need to know.

The WHOOP UCI Downhill World Cup is back!! With the 2025 season kicking off in Bielsko-Biała, Poland this weekend, after what feels like a seriously long off-season (well, for us non-riders that is). There are new teams, new rules, and the race within a race to win the €100k Gates Belted Purse, so it’s sure to be spicy.

You don’t want to miss any of the action, so how can you watch the racing, when is it on, and who should you be keeping an eye on? Let’s take a look…

When and where is the DH racing?

The first round of the World Cup will take place in Bielsko-Biała, Poland between 17-19 May. Located in southern Poland, the race venue is nestled in the Beskid mountains and houses 15 graded trails if you fancied checking out the riding yourself.

Last year was the first event at this venue for the World Cup series, and thus riders were treated to an entirely new track. This year, many riders will have had at least one race’s worth of experience of the track, so it’ll be interesting to see who can succeed last year’s elite winners Ronan Dunne and Marine Cabirou.

What time is the racing on?

Lucky for racing fans, this weekend actually joins up with the Enduro World Cup, too. So you can spend even more time in front of your phone/TV/laptop watching all the fast boys and girls getting stuck in.

Qualifying

The DH qualifying will take place on Saturday, 17 May, starting at 12:30 event time/11:30 UK time.

12:30 event time/11:30 UK time: Elite women Q1

13:00 event time/12:00 UK time: Elite men Q1

14:15 event time/13:15 UK time: Junior women qualifying

14:40 event time/13:40 UK time: Junior men qualifying

15:30 event time/14:30 UK time: Elite women Q2

15:50 event time/14:50 UK time: Elite men Q2

Finals

The DH finals are a day later – on Sunday 18 May with the schedule as follows:

09:30 event time/08:30 UK time: Junior women final

10:00 event time/09:00 UK time: Junior men final

11:00 event time/10:00 UK time: Elite women final

12:00 event time/11:00 UK time: Elite men final

How can I watch the UCI DH World Cup in Bielsko-Biala?

Sadly, the only legal way to watch the DH World Cup live this year is behind a paywall.

In the UK, you need a subscription to either Discovery+ streaming service, or TNT Sports TV package.

Highlights of the racing will be available on the UCI YouTube channel after the events.

If you’re abroad at the weekend, then you can still catch all the action. Geo-blocking can get in the way of watching your usual streaming services from overseas, but a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can help you tune in as if you were back home in your living room. All you have to do is download and install a VPN and use a location inside the United Kingdom to watch the broadcast live as if you were back home.

Setting up a VPN is simple – just download, install, open the app and select your location.