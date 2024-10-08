Relive the 5 most memorable World Cup downhill moments of 2024

An amazing season of racing, Rónán Dunne grabbed his first win, Tahnée was back winning again, the GOAT signed off, and plenty more besides... what were your favourite moments from the World Cup Series 2024?

From the season opener in Fort Bill, to North America and Mont-Sainte-Anne, the UCI Downhill World Cup series has had action-packed rounds across the globe. Sadly, it is over for another year. Vali Höll won her third series title in a row, and Loïc Bruni won the men’s series for the second year running. And with all the crash-laden, mud-driven action done for 2024, we thought we’d take a look back at some of the most memorable moments from this year’s downhill racing.

Rónán Dunne wins his first World Cup

He might not have been in the elite ranks for very long, but we were all excited to see Dunne take his first World Cup win in Poland. The Mondraker Factory Racing rider became the first winner of the new track at Bielsko-Biała back in May, finishing just 0.06 seconds ahead of eventual series winner Loïc Bruni, and it was the first win of the season for his new Mondraker team. Speaking at the time, Dunne was fully determined to take the win:

“I was loving the track in Poland. The crowd was insane. It’s the second [UCI Downhill World Cup] with the new team. It’s been perfect and I had myself in the mindset of either I was going for a helicopter trip, or I was coming down in first. We didn’t take the helicopter trip, but we took the win.

“Usually, I don’t look at the times, but this time I was. I saw the time that Bruni put down and I thought ‘OK, we’re going for it, we’re not messing around’. I was ready to fight someone. It paid off.”

Myriam Nicole comes back from injury to triumph

The Frenchwoman hasn’t had an easy few years. Last year she suffered the effects of a concussion, and earlier this year she had surgery on her thumb after damaging her UCL (a ligament). But that hasn’t stopped her from putting in the hard work and getting back to the form of previous years, and standing on the top step of the podium at Loudenvielle in September. It wasn’t a small margin of a win, either, as she beat Holl by 1.1 seconds at the French track in what proved to be a very sloppy affair.

The Commencal/Muc-Off By Riding Addication racer said of her win:

“It means the world, it’s not good with these conditions, but despite this I’m really happy. What a comeback, I’m super stoked, and winning today with a French crowd…

“I gave it to the end, it was a tough track, at the start it was super windy, so we had to adapt. I pushed to the bottom, and I didn’t give up. Being back at the top, it’s an incredible feeling, and in France it’s even better. I’ve been through everything, I’m super super lucky to have [my team] with me.”

The veterans showing the younguns they’ve still got it

There’s been a changing of the guard in recent years at Elite level, with plenty of talented youngsters coming through the ranks and proving they belong on the world stage. But, that doesn’t mean the old dogs like Danny Hart and Reese Wilson don’t still have some tricks up their sleeves.

The World Championships took place in Andorra at the latter end of summer this year, and 13 years after his legendary run at Champery, it looked like Hart might be the last man in the hot seat. Unfortunately it wasn’t to be, but he finished in 4th place, just 0.283 seconds back from winner Loris Vergier. We’re feeling nostalgic, so have a watch of Hart’s epic run 13 years ago above.

Tahnée Seagrave wins for the first time in 3 years

Fans of British downhill racers will know Seagrave has been on the precipice of a great Elite season for some time. She has, unfortunately, seen the last few years marred by injury, including a long-lasting recovery from a concussion. The good news is that she took it seriously, took the time she needed to recover properly and that’s paid off massively. In 2024, she won for the first time in 3 years, at none other than Val di Sole.

She also managed bronze in the World Championships in Andorra, and finished 3rd overall in the World Cup Series standings. Not a bad year for the Canyon CLLCTV FMD racer, and we can’t wait to see what she does next year with her confidence boosted.

Greg Minnaar’s last run

All good things must come to an end, and with the final race of the year taking place over the weekend, South African legend Greg Minnaar closed the curtain on his illustrious downhill mountain biking career. A couple of stats from his career include winning 22 World Cups, the overall series 3 times, and the World Championships 4 times. He began racing World Cups in 1997, and over his career has stacked up 86 podiums. So what’s he going to do now? He’ll still be around the World Cup circuit, but in a different role – as the Norco Race Division Team Director.

And what about the staff’s best bits from the year?

Danny: “The mayhem of Les Gets. The conditions, the crowd, and the result.”

Rebecca: “Has to be Tahnée getting back on that top step after three years away.”

JD:

Muldoon: