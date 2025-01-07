Who is riding what and where in 2025? All we know about the DH World Cup teams and rider rosters for this upcoming race season including Andreas Kolb at YT Mob

From Andreas Kolb heading to YT Mob, to Marine Cabirou leaving Scott DH Factory, we round up everything we know about this year's DH World Cup teams.

It’s 2025 and that means the new downhill season is soon to be upon us. If you’ve been keeping an eye on the socials over Christmas, you’ll know that we’re deep in DH silly-season. With riders announcing new teams left, right and centre, we thought we’d collate everything into one article so you can see exactly who’s going to be riding what and where in 2025.

Andreas Kolb joins the YT Mob

Leaving Atherton Racing after 4 seasons, Kolb, the 2 x European DH Champ and World Cup winner, is ready for pastures new. He will be joining the likes of Oisin O’Callaghan, Kasper Woolley and current women’s World Champ, Vali Höll.

“The move to the MOB was a no-brainer!” Kolb announced in the team’s press release. “The team already feels like family, and I’m completely aligned with the bike and brand. I’m already excited for what we can achieve together, but winning a second World Cup with the new team would be a dream for 2025.”

Norco Race Division unveils 2025 line-up including Danny Hart

With Greg Minnaar officially hanging up his race wheels (at least at World Cup level), he’s set to take on the role of Team Director, alongside an equally balanced male and female rider roster. Double Junior World Champ Erice van Leuven is among the new names, as she leaves Commencal after 8 years. Which seems like an awful long time, considering she’s only 18! Lucas Cruz, Bodhi Kuhn, Danny Hart, Gracey Hemstreet and Lina Frener complete the 2025 line-up. Minnaar commented on the team announcement:

“The other day at dinner I had Bohdi and Lucas next to me, and everyone was bantering and having a good time – it was something that I thought hard about when I was selecting all the riders for the team, and it’s working out so well. For me that’s important for a team to succeed in that environment, and we’ve got it. Everything’s there for a great season.”

Marine Cabirou leaves Scott DH Factory

9 x World Cup winner and former overall series winner Cabirou is leaving Scott DH Factory after 6 years on the team, according to an announcement on social media, and below:

“Merci Marine Cabirou! You joined as a young and aspiring racer and leave us with 9 World Cup victories to your name – what a ride it has been. Marine, thank you for all the highs, of which there were many over the years. See you at the races!”

We’ve not got confirmation of where she will be heading in 2025, but she has confirmed in an Instagram post that she will still be on a DH bike for at least the next few years…

Mille Johnset leaves Canyon CCLCTV

After two years with Canyon Factory Racing, Mille Johnset is packing her bags and leaving for a new team. Although it’s not been announced just yet where she’s headed, but she has been posting some intense sneak peaks of her new team bike over on Instagram…

Canyon to stop sponsoring FMD Racing

Sticking with Canyon, the German brand will not be providing bikes to the FMD Racing team in 2025, the home of British star Tahnée Seagrave. There are rumours the team might be riding a certain Spanish brand, but nothing has been confirmed just yet.

Anna Newkirk joins Asa Vermette on the Frameworks Racing 5DEV team

Everyone loves an underdog, and Neko Mullaly’s Frameworks Racing 5Dev team is definitely punching above its weight, with some serious pedigree for a crew that sometimes pits out of a hired Sprinter van with an Eze-Up. This year, up-and-coming US female racer, Anna Newkirk joins the 2024 roster of Neko Mullaly, Angel Suarez, and junior star, Asa Vermette. They will all race on Neko’s own design Frameworks race bikes.

Jakob Jewett departs Pivot Factory Racing for Giant Factory Off-Road Team

Ahead of this year’s season, Canadian rider Jakob Jewett announced he would not be riding with Pivot Factory Racing in 2025.

The Canadian national champion will be swapping Pivot for Giant, racing alongside his brother, Dane Jewett in 2025 for the Giant Factory Off-Road Team.

We haven’t seen a full roster for Pivot Factory Racing just yet, but we’ll keep our eyes peeled for any news.

Ollie Davis leaves Santa Cruz Syndicate, Ellie Hulsebosch and Felix Griffiths join

Santa Cruz Syndicate has announced its full 2025 roster, and it doesn’t include Australian Ollie Davis. The team posted on Instagram, with the following caption:

“You’ve been an asset for the team this season, bringing so much energy and positivity to the pits. The pressure was massive—making the leap from The Union to The Syndicate—but you dug deep and gave it everything you had.

It’s been a real pleasure having you with us this year, and we can’t thank you enough for the graft, the belly laughs and the general good times. It has been great to watch you grow as a rider and a coffee artist. We aren’t sure what we are more proud of tbh.

We are excited for your next move. Big love.”

Nothing has been announced so far for Davis in 2025. And with Davis leaving, two new riders joined SCS, allowing the team to race across all categories from Junior to Elite. Ellie Hulsebosch and Felix Griffiths will line up alongside Jackson Goldstone, Nina Hoffman and Laurie Greenland in 2025.

Which leaves some notable teams still to confirm, including Trek, Commencal, and Scott, and a LOT of top riders on the market. Last year the deadline to register a team was January 15th, so we probably won’t have to wait long to find out who’s got a seat when the music stops.