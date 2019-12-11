Five hottest new e-bikes for 2020

Here's our pick of the hottest new e-bikes.

Which electric mountain bikes are going to be flying off the showroom floors and up, down and around and around a trail near you in 2020?

Cannondale Moterra SE

One model stands head and shoulders above the rest in Canondale’s new Moterra range and that’s the hardcore SE model. Making its intentions crystal clear is the burly RockShox Boxxer dual crown fork up front. It gets chunky Maxxis Assegai tyres and dinner plate 220mm disc rotor out back. The new Bosch Performance Line CX motor is certianly not lacking in power, while the 620Wh internal battery should give you enough juice to lap your favourite bike park until the sun sets.

Specialized Turbo Kenevo

Anotehr brand pumping up its ebike offering is Specialized. armed with a RockShox Boxxer dual crown fork up front and 180mm of coil sprung travel out back, this new Specialized Turbo Kenevo will be deadly weapon in the bike park. Significant weight has been lost from the frame which has allowed Specialized to add a high capacity 700Wh battery and those dual crown forks without turning it into a tank. And it still comes with a market leading Brose motor which packs enough frunt to get you to the top of the most epic descents.

Whyte E-150

Rather than jumping into the ebike market when it first took off, Whyte has avoided all of the growing pains and introduced the concise and refined range of models. This is the Trail version. Packing 150mm travel and fitted with Bosch’s excellent performance Line CX motor. Whyte has worked hard to make the Whyte E-150 ride as closely to a regular, naturally aspirated bike as possible, it’s kept the centre of gravity low and kept the suspension active and supportive to boost the bike’s agility. Heavy duty tyres, short cranks and a cost effective alloy frame make this a no nonsense ebike that takes the fun dial and turns it up to 11.

Commencal Meta Power 29

There’s something so right about the Commencal Meta Power 29 but we can’t quite put our finger on what it is. If only the French had an expression for this kind of situation… With an intergrated battery and a slender down tube, you have to look twice at the Meta Power before you spot it’s an ebike. And if it rides anything likeas good as the Commencal Meta Power Race we had in for test last year, then it’ll be an absolute blast.

Orbea Wild FS

E-bikes are usually ugly ducklings comapred to their normally aspirated siblings but with its new Wild FS, Orbea has created a genuine swan. Look beyond its attractive facade and it’s packed with useful features. Now powered by the fourth generation Bosch Performance Line CX motor, the internal 625Wh battery can be boosted by a piggyback 500Wh unit, a bit like Focus’ Sam2 and Jam2. There are short 160mm cranks to give more pedal clearance, fully integrated frame protection and a key to battery compartment that is stoed in the head tube. Throw in the ability to customise the paintjob and yo have arguably the most desirable ebike of 2020.