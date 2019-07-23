Hot stuff: what we’re excited about this month

What we're excited about this month

Here’s what we’re excited about this month: toolkits, tyre checkers, pink sprayers, flat shoes, black socks, big chains, blue lids, rasta saddles and more…

Feedback Sports Team Edition Toolkit, £300

There are plenty of things you can scrimp on in this world, but we reckon your bike toolkit is not one of them. Good quality tools will last longer and cost less over your lifetime, they work better and save you grief, and you’re less likely to damage your bike with top-end tools that don’t round off or slip in use.

Which brings us to the Feedback Sports Toolkit, 19 sumptuous tools, housed in a lightweight zippered case designed to hang nicely from your work stand. It has all the usual suspects, from Allen keys to screwdrivers, pedal wrenches to Rotor truing tools, cassette pliers to cable cutters. You also get a lifetime warranty.

SKS Airchecker, £26.99

SKS has redesigned the Airchecker pressure gauge that now features an easier to read digital display and more ergo body. Max 144psi, takes Schrader and Presta and uses a bleed button for fettling.

Muc-Off Pressure Washer, £99.99

Muc-Off has made its own Pressure Washer specifically designed for bikes, delivering 6.5l of water a minute with a maximum pressure of 100 bar. Bundle includes a snowfoam lance, cleaner and dry bag.

Pearl Izumi X-Alp Flow, £89.99

With a dual compound sole — softer, siped rubber at the ball of the foot, harder wearing at the toe and heel — the Pearl iZUMi X-ALP Flow shoe is a flat pedal shoes designed for trail riders after a really lightweight shoe (340g).

SockGuy Camper socks, £12.95

SockGuy Camper Socks are made from 50% Merino wool and 50% Polypropylene, meaning they’re stronger than pure wool, won’t shrink up in the wash, and stay sweet smelling. Hundreds of styles and colours.

Kryptonite New York Fahgettaboudit, £129.99

The Kryptonite New York Fahgettaboudit chain and lock is pricey, but it’s worth the investment to protect your bike at home. Best in class protection, with 14mm six-sided hexagonal chain links made of triple heat-treated boron manganese.

Lazer Impala, £99.99

New helmet from Lazer, the Impala comes with an adjustable visor to park your goggles under, a mount for your POV camera or light, and a shell that wraps round underneath the helmet for durability.

Fabric Magic, £45.99

Fabric’s latest saddle is the Magic, designed to be comfortable and rugged with short length and deep padding on the sides. It’s for “jibbers, thrashers and fun-havers,” Fabric says. This is the 50to01 rasta colour.

fabric.cc

Troy Lee Designs Sprint jersey, £50.00

Troy Lee Designs has put all the colours from the ‘bow into this new Sprint jersey, but you can get it in calmer colours and black too. Drop tail, tapered front and side panels, wicking and Bluesign approved.

saddleback.co.uk

Nukeproof Soft Bottle, £9.99

Nukeproof’s new soft bottle is designed to stash about your person, it has a screwtop spout and will carry 500ml of water, then when full it rolls down to nothing.