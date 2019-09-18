Hot stuff: what we’re excited about this month

What we’re excited about this month

Here’s what we’re excited about this month: DeLorean helmets, purple pedals, drone carriers, solvent abuse, gin and more…

Oakley DRT5 Greg Minnaar Signature Series helmet, £159

Greg Minnaar’s new signature helmet has an interesting feature that might tickle your fancy — little hooks on the top of the shell that pop up like doors on a DeLorean and grab your glasses when you want to stow them somewhere. Oakleys’ of course, they might just chew through rival brands.

It’s a cool feature because it means airflow through the helmet isn’t restricted by parking your glasses on top or off that back of the helmet, but that’s not why this helmet is Most Wanted. Instead it’s the innovative sweat band that runs round the top of your brow, made of silicone it channels sweat from your forehead and off down the side of your head. No more sweaty faces or stinging eyes.

It’s one of the most comfortable helmets we’ve ever tried too thanks to the new BOA 360 fit system, which lets you dial in the fit of the helmet with a dial at the back of your head. What’s new about the Drt5 is that it uses BOA’s lace ties to run along the side of your head rather than the familiar plastic ribs most helmets use to secure a good fit. This means your glasses never impede the fit of the helmet.

Protecting your head is the usual EPS and nylon shell, plus a MIPS liner for slip plane protection. Look out for a test soon to see if Minnaar’s really has done a good job.

Evoc CP 35L camera bag, €350

The Evoc CP 35L camera bag is a pro pice of kit designed to take cameras, lenses or even a drone in relative safety and comfort. Boasts multiple compartments, rain cover, reinforced base and laptop sleeve.

Peaty’s cleaners, £7.99

Two new cleaners from Peaty’s, the XXX Solvent Degreaser to dissolve oil and lube, and his Disc Brake Cleaner to buff up your rotors and pads. Biodegradable and UK made.

Purple Nukeproof Horizon, £99.99

You can now get Nukeproof’s Horizon components in a range of anodised colours, like these flashy purple clipless pedals. Range includes bar, stem, clipless and flat pedals, seatpost collar and grips.

Hutchinson Griffus tyre, £45.95

The Griffus is Hutchinson’s most exciting new tyre, this Gravity version uses a tri-compound with super-soft lugs on the shoulders, Hardskin sidewall protection and comes in 2.4in rear and 2.5in front, 27.5in and 29ers.

Ride Concepts Livewire shoe, £99.95

The Livewire is the debut shoe from new brand Ride Concepts, it uses hexagon shaped lugs made from its own High Grip rubber, and there’s D3O in the insole for ride cushioning.

100% Altec helmet, £139

Smartshock is new from 100%, designed to protect your head from rotational forces in a crash it features in this new Altec helmet, made from EPS foam and injection moulded with polycarbonate.

HideMyBell Insider, €36.95

The HideMyBell Insider, a discreet little bell that’s hidden away under a bike computer mount. Adapters included for most computers, fits 31.8 and 35mm bar, weighs 50g.

Rock Rose Gin, £34

Rock Rose Gin from Dunnet Bay Distillers is a hipster’s dream, made in small batches in a bespoke still pot it’s dispatched in a hand-waxed bottle. Still tastes great post ride from an old coffee cup though.

Forcefield A.R. Knee Pads, £89.99

The Forcefield A.R. Knee pad comes with two levels of protection to choose from, lighter and cooler CE1 for trail riding, or tougher CE2 for better protection and enduro use. One size, wrap around design, removable pad.

